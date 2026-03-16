Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra To Rose Byrne Stars Who Brought Glamour To Red Carpet

The Oscars 2026 red carpet turned into a dazzling fashion showcase as Hollywood's biggest stars arrived in stunning couture and sharp tuxedos. From Priyanka Chopra to Nicole Kidman, these celebrities truly slayed the red carpet.

The 98th Academy Awards red carpet delivered unforgettable fashion moments as global stars showcased couture gowns, bold silhouettes, and elegant tuxedos that defined the glamour of Hollywood's biggest night.

Teyana delivered one of the night's most dramatic looks in a glamorous couture gown that blended bold styling with red-carpet sophistication, earning her a place among the best-dressed stars of the night.

Nicole Kidman embraced glamour in a sparkling strapless gown with feather accents, proving once again why she remains a red-carpet fashion icon.

Elle Fanning looked ethereal in a princess-style white Givenchy ball gown with delicate floral detailing, paired with vintage Cartier jewelry.

Emma Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown covered in shimmering pailettes, featuring a minimalist silhouette and dramatic open back.

Buckley embraced bold colour combinations in a red-and-pink Chanel gown, creating one of the most striking fashion moments of the evening.

The rising star turned heads in a lavender Louis Vuitton gown with tiered ruffles and a dramatic train, making her Oscars debut unforgettable.

Jordan brought modern menswear flair in a custom all-black Louis Vuitton suit with a Mandarin-style collar and silver accessories.

Rose Byrne exuded Old Hollywood glamour in a black strapless Dior gown adorned with delicate floral embroidery.

Mosaku showcased elegant maternity style in an emerald green sequined gown that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.

Priyanka stunned in a strapless white couture gown by Dior featuring sculpted draping and a thigh-high slit. The elegant feather detailing and statement necklace gave her look a classic Hollywood vibe.