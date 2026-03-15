NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA today released a new case study showing how its RankOSTM digital growth framework helped a high-ticket B2B ecommerce brand achieve 22× year-over-year growth by aligning search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics, and performance strategy into a coordinated digital growth system.

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Industry Context: The Rise of B2B Ecommerce

B2B ecommerce is expanding rapidly as buyers increasingly prefer digital research and purchasing experiences. According to research from McKinsey & Company, B2B buyers now expect digital purchasing experiences comparable to consumer ecommerce platforms. As a result, manufacturers and distributors are investing heavily in digital infrastructure designed to support online discovery, product evaluation, and purchasing. Industry analysts say companies that invest in integrated digital growth systems are better positioned to convert online discovery into measurable revenue growth. This is a challenge that frameworks like RankOSTM are designed to address.

RankOSTM is a digital growth operating system developed by that integrates discovery, user experience, analytics, and ongoing optimization to transform marketing activity into measurable revenue outcomes.

Key Result:



A B2B ecommerce company achieved 22× year-over-year growth after implementing the RankOSTM growth framework.

The case study follows recent reports explaining why many B2B marketing programs struggle to produce measurable revenue outcomes, and how the RankOSTM system was developed to address that challenge.

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