Jamal Rayyan, The First Face Of Al Jazeera, Dies At 73

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha: Al Jazeera Arabic presenter Jamal Rayyan, the first face ever seen on the channel when it launched nearly three decades ago, has died at the age of 73.

Rayyan passed away on Sunday after a broadcasting career spanning more than five decades, during which he covered major global and regional events for the channel – from the United States wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the Arab Spring.

He had been with Al Jazeera since its first day on air on November 1, 1996, when he presented the channel's opening bulletin at the start of what would become a major broadcaster in the Arab world.