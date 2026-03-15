Dubai Flight Resumption Eases Supply Chain Pressure For Gold Jewellery Sector, Says Top Official

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The resumption of flights in Dubai has eased some of the supply chain and logistics issues for the emirate's gold and jewellery sector, said Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group.

“Dubai's gold and jewellery sector is operating at high capacity across all segments, demonstrating resilience despite current regional and global challenges related to supply chains, logistics, and transport operations, many of which have been eased by the resumption of flights through Dubai International Airport,” said Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group.

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This came during a meeting between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Dubai Jewellery Group to support business continuity within Dubai's gold and jewellery sector under the current circumstances and enhance the efficiency of all operational and commercial activities linked to this vital industry.

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The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and board members of Dubai Jewellery Group.

Following the outbreak of the military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran in February, flights in the UAE and GCC were suspended due to airspace closures, impacting supply chain and logistics operations across many sectors.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the UAE carriers announced the resumption of limited operations last week.

On March 7, Dubai Airports announced the partial resumption of operations out of DXB and Al Maktoum International Airport.

In addition, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have reported the resumption of limited operations to repatriate stranded passengers.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said Dubai's gold and jewellery industry ranks among the emirate's most significant economic sectors.

“Through frequent engagement with key stakeholders, we are providing integrated support to ensure the seamless continuity of operations across all activities related to the trade and manufacture of gold and jewellery in Dubai. We are also working to strengthen companies' ability to respond to developments effectively and efficiently, further reinforcing Dubai's position as the global capital of gold and jewellery,” he added.

Dubai Chambers and the Dubai Jewellery Group affirmed that the sector operates at high capacity across all segments, demonstrating resilience despite current regional and global challenges.

Known as the City of Gold, Dubai is a major global hub for gold and jewellery trading. The Dubai Gold District comprises more than 1,000 retailers across gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics, and lifestyle categories.

In 2024–25, the UAE exported approximately $53.41 billion (Dh196 billion) worth of gold, with major trading partners including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong and Turkiye, positioning the country as the world's second-largest physical gold trading destination.

Abdullah said Dubai government's unlimited support to all business sectors through the developments witnessed around the world has strengthened the resilience of the economy and reinforced the competitiveness of the private sector, both locally and internationally.

Abdullah added that the proactive coordination and direct engagement on the ground between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, government entities, companies, and investors contribute to strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the private sector and overcoming any challenges that may arise from global circumstances.