Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet expansion, led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is highly anticipated to take place on Wednesday following key meetings with NDA leadership in Delhi.

According to sources, the party high command has given its final approval to the list of ministers, paving the way for a Cabinet expansion in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary returned to Patna earlier on Monday after concluding his visit to New Delhi, where he held key meetings with senior leaders of the NDA.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior alliance leaders.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have already begun at Gandhi Maidan, with stage decoration and logistical arrangements currently under way.

A Cabinet meeting has also been scheduled for 5 p.m. on the same day, and is expected to be the first meeting involving the newly inducted ministers.

Sources indicate that the Cabinet formation will emphasise caste and regional balance, the inclusion of experienced leaders, the induction of new and young faces, and adequate representation for women.

The expansion aims to reflect a mix of continuity and change, aimed at strengthening governance and political outreach.

The expansion is expected to prioritise caste balance, experience, and the inclusion of fresh faces. The cabinet will likely include a blend of seasoned leaders and younger entrants, with added emphasis on women's representation.

Earlier on March 30, Nitish Kumar resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, signalling a major political transition as he prepared to assume office in the Rajya Sabha.

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of Bihar, ending Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure.