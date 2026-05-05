Shimla Rains Disrupt Normal Life, Temperatures Drop Across Region

Continuous rains have caused some disruption to normal life in the hill town of Shimla as showers lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, bringing down temperatures and affecting daily routines.

According to local residents, the rain, which was initially forecast to subside earlier, has continued longer than expected and may persist further.

Unpredictable Showers Defy Forecasts

Local resident Rampal Sharma said the rainfall pattern has been unpredictable. "It has been raining for the past two days. Earlier, I had heard that it would rain till 5 pm, but it has been extended to 9 pm. It may continue even after that," he said.

"I had heard that there would be heavy rainfall this time, but now it seems it will be less. Not just Shimla, even in Punjab and Haryana, temperatures have dropped by 8 to 10 degrees," he added. He pointed to the changing weather conditions.

Daily Routines Disrupted, School Children Affected

The sudden showers also caused inconvenience to school children and parents, particularly during school hours. Another resident, Prabha Sharma, highlighted the difficulties faced due to the unexpected rain. "It suddenly started raining and we didn't even have umbrellas. Many children got drenched, their socks, shoes, and clothes were completely wet, and they were feeling cold," she said.

Residents said the erratic weather has made it difficult to manage daily activities, especially for school-going children, as sudden rainfall catches many unprepared. The rain has brought relief from rising temperatures but has simultaneously posed challenges for commuters and locals, with authorities advising caution as wet conditions continue. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)