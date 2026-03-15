Security Forces Strike Major Blow To Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, March 15 (IANS) In a significant setback to Naxalite activities in the Bastar region, security forces have demolished four memorials erected by Maoists in the dense forests of Kanker district, while recovering a substantial cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other insurgent materials.

The operation was launched in the remote, forested areas of“Hapa Tola” and“Bingunda”, where joint teams conducted an intensive search and area domination drive. The memorials, built to honour Naxalites killed in past encounters, served as symbolic sites for propaganda, recruitment rallies, and ideological reinforcement by the insurgents.

By dismantling these structures, forces aimed to erode the Maoists' psychological hold and prevent their use for glorifying violence, said the officials.

During the same sweep, troops uncovered four heavy IEDs cleverly concealed among trees and bushes - a clear attempt to target patrolling security personnel. The explosives were safely detonated on the spot by bomb disposal experts, averting potential casualties.

In addition to the IEDs, security forces seized various daily-use items belonging to the Naxalites, including literature promoting Maoist ideology and a stock of medicines likely intended for cadre sustenance in jungle hideouts.

Kanker Police described the recoveries as a major operational success, highlighting how such hidden arsenals and symbolic sites sustain the insurgency's logistics and morale. The action aligns with the intensified anti-Naxal campaign across Chhattisgarh, particularly in Bastar division districts like Kanker, where forces have ramped up efforts ahead of the government's stated goal of eradicating Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026.

This development comes amid a broader trend of aggressive operations in the region. Recent months have seen numerous surrenders by Maoist cadres - including senior leaders - and the demolition of scores of similar memorials elsewhere in Bastar, such as in Bijapur and Sukma.

Security officials emphasise that removing these ideological symbols is crucial to restoring normalcy, enabling development projects, and integrating local communities into the mainstream.