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Israeli Airstrike on Lebanon Medical Center Murders Twelve Paramedics
(MENAFN) At least 12 paramedics lost their lives and one was injured Friday after an Israeli airstrike struck a medical center and clinic operated by the Islamic Health Authority in Bourj Qalawayh, southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemned the attack, stating it breached international humanitarian law. "This is the initial toll as rescue operations continue to search for missing persons," the ministry said in an official statement.
Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military positions on March 2, citing Israeli assaults on Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024 and the recent killing of Iranian then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
On the same day, Israel widened its campaign with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.
A limited ground operation was also launched by Israel into southern Lebanon on March 3, following the start of a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran on February 28.
Lebanese officials reported that the expanded Israeli attacks have so far resulted in 733 fatalities, 1,933 injuries, and the displacement of 822,000 people.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemned the attack, stating it breached international humanitarian law. "This is the initial toll as rescue operations continue to search for missing persons," the ministry said in an official statement.
Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military positions on March 2, citing Israeli assaults on Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024 and the recent killing of Iranian then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
On the same day, Israel widened its campaign with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.
A limited ground operation was also launched by Israel into southern Lebanon on March 3, following the start of a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran on February 28.
Lebanese officials reported that the expanded Israeli attacks have so far resulted in 733 fatalities, 1,933 injuries, and the displacement of 822,000 people.
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