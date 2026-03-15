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Sirens Triggered in Israel Following Missile Launches from Iran, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Air raid sirens were activated Sunday morning in Haifa and several northern Israeli regions after new missile activity was detected from Iran, while roughly 10 rockets were simultaneously launched from Lebanon.
The Israeli army confirmed that sirens went off in the Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israeli areas, including the settlements of Karmiel and Katzrin, as well as the Upper and Lower Galilee, following Iranian missile launches.
Reports indicated that a missile fired from Iran was intercepted, with no immediate information on casualties or damage. Overnight, Iran launched a total of five missile barrages targeting Israel.
At the same time, Israeli authorities said sirens sounded in Haifa and nearby areas, including the Krayot region, after rockets were launched from Lebanon. About 10 rockets were reportedly fired toward Haifa, though further details were not immediately available.
Earlier in the day, fires and two injuries were reported in central Israel following the interception of additional missiles originating from Iran.
The escalation comes in the wake of joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
The Israeli army confirmed that sirens went off in the Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israeli areas, including the settlements of Karmiel and Katzrin, as well as the Upper and Lower Galilee, following Iranian missile launches.
Reports indicated that a missile fired from Iran was intercepted, with no immediate information on casualties or damage. Overnight, Iran launched a total of five missile barrages targeting Israel.
At the same time, Israeli authorities said sirens sounded in Haifa and nearby areas, including the Krayot region, after rockets were launched from Lebanon. About 10 rockets were reportedly fired toward Haifa, though further details were not immediately available.
Earlier in the day, fires and two injuries were reported in central Israel following the interception of additional missiles originating from Iran.
The escalation comes in the wake of joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began on February 28, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
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