ECI Announces 2026 Assembly Poll Dates For 5 States Starting April 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections detailing a multi-phase polling roadmap for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry beginning from April 9. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said voters in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will head to polling in a single-phase election.

'Pure Electoral Rolls are Bedrock of Democracy': CEC

The CEC emphasised the importance of maintaining "pure electoral rolls" in elections, calling them the "bedrock of any democracy." "Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy. With this objective the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted as per Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that no eligible elector is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. I congratulate all the Booth Level Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers and all election officials who were involved in this work for ensuring its smooth conduct and completion. It has been a massive democratic exercise,"

"As all of you are aware, these five states and Union Territories represent distinct geographical and cultural landscapes of India. These elections represent not only a democratic exercise but also the cultural richness of India, and truly reflect the unity in diversity of our nation," CEC Kumar said.

EC reviews poll preparedness

The CEC also said that over the past few days, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states to review preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections. During these visits, the Commission held meetings with recognised political parties and sought their suggestions. It also interacted with District Electoral Officers, Superintendents of Police, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, and nodal officers from various enforcement agencies. In addition, the Commission conducted meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police of the respective states and Union Territories to assess preparedness for the upcoming polls.

"My dear electors of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, During the past few days, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states to review the preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections. During these visits, the Commission met all the recognised political parties and received their suggestions. The Commission also met the District Electoral Officers, the SPs, the IGs, the DIGs, and the nodal officers of all the enforcement agencies. The Commission also held meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries, and DGPs of the respective states and Union Territories," CEC added.

State-wise Poll Schedule

On April 9 Assembly polls will be held in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in a single Phase. It will be followed by Tamil Nadu where Assembly polls will be held in a single Phase on April 23. West Bengal will also hold the first phase of polling on the same day and the second phase on April 29. The results of all the elections will be held on May 4.

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