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Deadly Floods Ravage Kenya as Heavy Rains Continue
(MENAFN) The death toll from recent floods in Kenya has risen to 62, with the capital, Nairobi, reporting the largest number of fatalities amid ongoing heavy rains that have caused flash floods and extensive damage, according to reports.
Authorities indicated that the victims include 46 men, eight women, and eight children, while emergency teams continue rescue efforts and assess the impact of flooding across several regions, as stated by reports.
Nairobi has been the hardest hit, with 33 deaths recorded following days of intense rainfall that submerged roads, homes, and businesses in multiple neighborhoods. Other areas have also suffered fatalities: 17 in the Eastern region, seven in the Rift Valley, two in Nyanza, two along the coast, and one in the Central region, according to reports.
The Interior Ministry noted that government agencies and emergency responders remain deployed in affected areas to assist displaced families and coordinate rescue and relief operations, as stated by reports.
Flooding has impacted thousands of households, destroying homes, roads, and infrastructure in numerous counties, forcing some families to relocate to safer areas, as stated by reports.
The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that parts of the country may continue to face heavy rainfall and flash floods during the early phase of the long rains season, heightening the risk of additional damage and displacement. Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone zones, particularly along riverbanks and in low-lying neighborhoods, to stay alert and adhere to safety advisories while emergency teams continue response operations, according to reports.
Authorities indicated that the victims include 46 men, eight women, and eight children, while emergency teams continue rescue efforts and assess the impact of flooding across several regions, as stated by reports.
Nairobi has been the hardest hit, with 33 deaths recorded following days of intense rainfall that submerged roads, homes, and businesses in multiple neighborhoods. Other areas have also suffered fatalities: 17 in the Eastern region, seven in the Rift Valley, two in Nyanza, two along the coast, and one in the Central region, according to reports.
The Interior Ministry noted that government agencies and emergency responders remain deployed in affected areas to assist displaced families and coordinate rescue and relief operations, as stated by reports.
Flooding has impacted thousands of households, destroying homes, roads, and infrastructure in numerous counties, forcing some families to relocate to safer areas, as stated by reports.
The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that parts of the country may continue to face heavy rainfall and flash floods during the early phase of the long rains season, heightening the risk of additional damage and displacement. Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone zones, particularly along riverbanks and in low-lying neighborhoods, to stay alert and adhere to safety advisories while emergency teams continue response operations, according to reports.
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