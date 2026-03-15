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UAE Arrests Individuals Over Sharing Videos of Iranian Strikes
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have arrested 45 individuals of various nationalities for sharing footage of Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE, as stated by reports.
Since late February, Iran has targeted American bases and other assets across the Gulf following strikes by the US and Israel. Tehran maintains it harbors “no hostility” toward its Arab neighbors but describes Washington’s facilities as “legitimate targets,” according to reports.
Police said the circulation of videos showing the attacks could raise public alarm and encourage the spread of rumors. Legal and administrative action has been taken against those responsible, as stated by reports.
Earlier in the week, authorities reported that 21 people, including a 60-year-old British national, were charged under the UAE’s cybercrime laws for filming the strikes. Under local legislation, those convicted could face up to two years in prison, fines between roughly $5,500 and $54,500, and potential deportation for foreign nationals.
“The charges sound extremely vague, but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” said Radha Stirling, CEO of a regional consultancy. She cautioned that “foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behavior elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE.”
Similar measures have been reported in neighboring countries. Qatar announced that over 300 people had been detained for filming Iranian strikes, and Bahrain later confirmed six arrests on comparable charges. Bahrain’s interior ministry urged citizens “to refrain from circulating or re-posting unreliable videos or news to avoid legal accountability,” according to reports.
Since late February, Iran has targeted American bases and other assets across the Gulf following strikes by the US and Israel. Tehran maintains it harbors “no hostility” toward its Arab neighbors but describes Washington’s facilities as “legitimate targets,” according to reports.
Police said the circulation of videos showing the attacks could raise public alarm and encourage the spread of rumors. Legal and administrative action has been taken against those responsible, as stated by reports.
Earlier in the week, authorities reported that 21 people, including a 60-year-old British national, were charged under the UAE’s cybercrime laws for filming the strikes. Under local legislation, those convicted could face up to two years in prison, fines between roughly $5,500 and $54,500, and potential deportation for foreign nationals.
“The charges sound extremely vague, but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online,” said Radha Stirling, CEO of a regional consultancy. She cautioned that “foreigners need to understand that what may seem like normal social media behavior elsewhere can lead to arrest in the UAE.”
Similar measures have been reported in neighboring countries. Qatar announced that over 300 people had been detained for filming Iranian strikes, and Bahrain later confirmed six arrests on comparable charges. Bahrain’s interior ministry urged citizens “to refrain from circulating or re-posting unreliable videos or news to avoid legal accountability,” according to reports.
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