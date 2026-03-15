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UN Urges Aid for Lebanon, Safe Passage Through Hormuz
(MENAFN) Senior UN officials on Friday called for immediate support for those affected by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and stressed the importance of unhindered humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
During a surprise visit to show solidarity with Lebanon’s population, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a three-month funding appeal totaling 308.3 million U.S. dollars for victims of the strikes in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
The appeal is aimed at assisting up to 1 million people, including vulnerable Lebanese citizens, displaced Syrians, Palestinian refugees residing in Lebanon, Palestinian refugees from Syria, and migrants, as stated by reports.
The secretary-general urged both sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian suffering and met with Lebanese leaders, including the president, the speaker of parliament, and the prime minister, according to reports.
Separately, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator issued an urgent plea for the safe and uninterrupted passage of humanitarian cargo through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that any disruption would raise the cost of food, medicine, and other essential supplies, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, as stated by reports.
Earlier this week, an intergovernmental organization described the Strait of Hormuz as a "vital passage for global trade," noting that ship transits had nearly come to a halt. Rising fuel costs are driving up shipping expenses throughout global supply chains, reports added.
Without secure humanitarian supply routes, millions could face restricted access to critical assistance. Food, medicine, and other life-saving resources for regions including East Africa and sub-Saharan Africa could become harder to transport and more expensive, exacerbating existing famine threats in countries like Somalia, as stated by reports.
During a surprise visit to show solidarity with Lebanon’s population, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a three-month funding appeal totaling 308.3 million U.S. dollars for victims of the strikes in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
The appeal is aimed at assisting up to 1 million people, including vulnerable Lebanese citizens, displaced Syrians, Palestinian refugees residing in Lebanon, Palestinian refugees from Syria, and migrants, as stated by reports.
The secretary-general urged both sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian suffering and met with Lebanese leaders, including the president, the speaker of parliament, and the prime minister, according to reports.
Separately, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator issued an urgent plea for the safe and uninterrupted passage of humanitarian cargo through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that any disruption would raise the cost of food, medicine, and other essential supplies, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations, as stated by reports.
Earlier this week, an intergovernmental organization described the Strait of Hormuz as a "vital passage for global trade," noting that ship transits had nearly come to a halt. Rising fuel costs are driving up shipping expenses throughout global supply chains, reports added.
Without secure humanitarian supply routes, millions could face restricted access to critical assistance. Food, medicine, and other life-saving resources for regions including East Africa and sub-Saharan Africa could become harder to transport and more expensive, exacerbating existing famine threats in countries like Somalia, as stated by reports.
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