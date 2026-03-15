Chances Of Rain From Monday, Thundery Showers Possible Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of scattered rain starting tomorrow, March 16, 2026.
In a social media post, the Qatar Meteorology Department said, "the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy as of tomorrow, Monday, March 16, 2026, with chances of scattered rain that may be thundery on Tuesday."Read Also
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Temperatures in Qatar to gradually rise, expected to reach mid-30s by weekend
It further said that rain chances are expected to continue throughout the week.
In an earlier update, the department said that the country will witness a gradual rise in temperatures that will continue until the weekend.
It also forecast that the temperature will reach the mid-thirties across the country during this time period.
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