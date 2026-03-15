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Pakistan Launches Overnight Strikes in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced on Sunday that its armed forces carried out fresh overnight attacks within Afghanistan, stating that the operations "successfully" struck several military-related locations, including what it described as "terrorist hideouts." The actions come amid rising friction between the two neighboring nations.
According to Pakistan Television, the state broadcaster, the Pakistani military "effectively" demolished technical assistance infrastructure along with a storage site for equipment in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. Authorities claimed these facilities were being used "by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians."
In a separate assault, Pakistani troops "successfully" hit a tunnel in Kandhar that reportedly contained technical devices belonging to the Afghan Taliban and "Fitna al-Khawarij," the expression used by Islamabad to refer to the Pakistani Taliban.
Officials in Islamabad cautioned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” operation, also known as the "Righteous Fury," would persist until the Afghan Taliban respond to Pakistan’s primary security demands.
As of now, Kabul has not issued any immediate statement addressing the assertions made by Islamabad.
The latest strikes followed an operation conducted a day earlier by Afghan forces on Friday along the Pakistan–Afghanistan frontier, commonly referred to as the Durand Line. That mission reportedly took place in the eastern regions of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani military reported that simple Afghan drones were intercepted at three different sites throughout the country. The incidents resulted in at least four people being wounded, among them two children.
According to Pakistan Television, the state broadcaster, the Pakistani military "effectively" demolished technical assistance infrastructure along with a storage site for equipment in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. Authorities claimed these facilities were being used "by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians."
In a separate assault, Pakistani troops "successfully" hit a tunnel in Kandhar that reportedly contained technical devices belonging to the Afghan Taliban and "Fitna al-Khawarij," the expression used by Islamabad to refer to the Pakistani Taliban.
Officials in Islamabad cautioned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” operation, also known as the "Righteous Fury," would persist until the Afghan Taliban respond to Pakistan’s primary security demands.
As of now, Kabul has not issued any immediate statement addressing the assertions made by Islamabad.
The latest strikes followed an operation conducted a day earlier by Afghan forces on Friday along the Pakistan–Afghanistan frontier, commonly referred to as the Durand Line. That mission reportedly took place in the eastern regions of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani military reported that simple Afghan drones were intercepted at three different sites throughout the country. The incidents resulted in at least four people being wounded, among them two children.
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