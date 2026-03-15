São Paulo Daily Brief For Sunday, March 15, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to yourfor Sunday, March 15, 2026. Football dominates the day. Santos host Corinthians at Vila Belmiro at 16h in the clássico alvinegro - Neymar is expected to return after being rested, and national team coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his presence in the stands. At the Allianz Parque, Palmeiras face Mirassol at 18h30 in their first home match of the season on a new FIFA-certified synthetic pitch. São Paulo close the evening at Bragantino at 20h30. Last night Flamengo dismantled Botafogo 3–0 at the Nilton Santos in Rio - Leonardo Jardim's perfect start extended to four wins. On the cultural side, the MASP is open on regular Sunday hours with the full Histórias Latino-Americanas programme, and the Pinacoteca continues Tayou's Knockout! across seven galleries. Markets are closed; the Copom meets Tuesday–Wednesday with oil above US$103 and the real at its weakest since January. Lollapalooza in five days. Thiscovers culture, weather, transport, food, and everything you need for the day.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearWhat to wear Temperature 18–28°C Warm, afternoon showers Rain Chance 40% Scattered showers UV Index High Sunscreen recommended Sun 15 28°C 40% rain - Santos v Corinthians 16h Mon 16 29°C 10% rain - MASP & Pina closed Tue 17 28°C 10% rain - Copom Day 1, MASP free Wed 18 28°C 20% rain - Copom decision daySunday reaches 28°C with a 40% rain chance - the highest of the week. Carry an umbrella for the Allianz Parque if attending Palmeiras v Mirassol. For Santos v Corinthians in the Baixada, expect similar conditions at Vila Belmiro. The morning starts cool at 18°C; a light layer works for the commute. Monday improves sharply to 29°C with just 10% rain. Tuesday and Wednesday hold at 28°C with low rain risk - good conditions for the Copom decision week. Sunscreen advisable for outdoor time between 10h and 15h. 02Day at a GlanceQuick scan -MASP OPEN - Histórias Latino-Americanas: Gamarra, Poblete, Alarcón & Silät. Sun 10h–18h. R$85/R$42. Av. Paulista 1578 -PINACOTECA OPEN - Tayou: Knockout! across 7 galleries. Salgado Octógono. Macunaíma é Duwid. Wed–Mon 10h–18h. R$30/R$15 -IMS PAULISTA OPEN - Agnès Varda through Apr 12. Fotolivros de mulheres opens Tue 17. Sun 10h–20h. Free -SESC 24 DE MAIO - HIP-HOP 80sp: two weeks left, closes March 29. Sun 10h–18h. Free -THREE MATCHES TODAY - Santos v Corinthians 16h (Vila Belmiro). Palmeiras v Mirassol 18h30 (Allianz). Bragantino v São Paulo 20h30 -WEATHER - 18–28°C, 40% rain. Monday 29°C, clear. Lollapalooza in five days

Sunday is football day in São Paulo. Three matches involving the state's four biggest clubs define the afternoon and evening - Santos v Corinthians at 16h, Palmeiras v Mirassol at 18h30 and Bragantino v São Paulo at 20h30. The cultural circuit remains open: the MASP and Pinacoteca run regular Sunday hours, and the IMS Paulista continues the Agnès Varda photography show ahead of Tuesday's major fotolivros opening. HIP-HOP 80sp at Sesc 24 de Maio has two weeks left. Last night's Flamengo 3–0 win over Botafogo in Rio reshuffled the top of the table - the Copom meeting on Tuesday–Wednesday and Lollapalooza next weekend are the two events shaping the week ahead.

03What to See & DoWhat to see & do MASP - Histórias Latino-Americanas (Sunday Hours)

The MASP's 2026 programme is entering its second full week with three exhibitions under the Histórias Latino-Americanas cycle. Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: Réplica (approximately 80 works, through June 7), La Chola Poblete: Pop Andino (through August 2) and Claudia Alarcón & Silät: Viver Tecendo (25 textile works by the Wichí collective, through August 2). The ongoing collection includes André Taniki Yanomami (through April 5), Minerva Cuevas (through April 12) and Clara Ianni in the Sala de Vídeo (through March 23 - eight days left). Sunday hours are 10h–18h. Free admission returns Tuesday all day.

Av. Paulista 1578, Bela Vista. Metrô: Trianon-MASP (Line 2). Sun 10h–18h. R$85/R$42 meia. Free Tue all day, Fri 18h–20h30. Closed Mon.

Pinacoteca - Pascale Marthine Tayou: Knockout!

Tayou's first institutional exhibition in Brazil continues across all seven Pina Luz galleries with sculptures, paintings and installations spanning over 25 years. Cristina Salgado's monumental A Mãe Contempla o Mar fills the Octógono. Macunaíma é Duwid at Pina Estação offers an indigenous reinterpretation of Mário de Andrade's centenário, curated by Gustavo Caboco. Regular Sunday hours; free admission was yesterday (Saturdays).

Pina Luz: Praça da Luz 2. Metrô: Luz (Line 1/4). Wed–Mon 10h–18h. R$30/R$15. Tayou through Aug 2.

IMS Paulista - Agnès Varda (Fotolivros Opens Tuesday)

The Agnès Varda photography and cinema exhibition continues through April 12. On Tuesday March 17, the IMS opens O que elas viram: fotolivros históricos de mulheres, 1843–1999 - 106 photobooks curated by Russet Lederman and Olga Yatskevich of 10x10 Photobooks. Opening-day conversation with Lederman at 18h30. The show has toured the Getty, Reina Sofía and Rijksmuseum. Free admission.

Av. Paulista 2424, Bela Vista. Metrô: Consolação (Line 2). Tue–Sun 10h–20h. Closed Mon. Free.

Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80sp (Two Weeks Left)

Over 3,000 pieces curated with OSGEMEOS and KL Jay trace São Paulo's role in Brazilian hip-hop culture. Closes March 29. Free admission.

Rua 24 de Maio 109, Centro. Metrô: República (Line 3/4). Sun 10h–18h. Free.

04Getting AroundHow to move

No rodízio today. Weekend restrictions do not apply. Rodízio resumes Monday (plates 1 and 2).

Metrô-CPTM runs Sunday service across all lines, 4h40 to midnight. Line 2-Green to Trianon-MASP for the MASP. Line 1-Blue or Line 4-Yellow to Luz for the Pinacoteca. Line 3-Red to Palmeiras-Barra Funda for the Allianz Parque.

Vila Belmiro - Santos v Corinthians (16h): CPTM Line 7 to Barra Funda, then intercity bus to Santos; or drive via Anchieta-Imigrantes. Expect heavy traffic on the descent from 12h. The match is sold out - arrive early. Metrô to Jabaquara and bus via the Anchieta is an alternative.

Allianz Parque - Palmeiras v Mirassol (18h30): Metrô Line 3 (Red) to Palmeiras-Barra Funda, 10-minute walk. Congestion on Marginal Tietê from 16h. Post-match trains approximately 30 minutes after the whistle. New FIFA-certified synthetic pitch - first match at the Allianz in 2026.

Fares: Metrô/CPTM single: R$5.00. Bus (SPTrans): R$4.40. Bilhete Único integration within 3 hours: R$5.00. TOP card accepted across all modes.

05Where to EatWhere to eat

After the MASP - Avenida Paulista: Sunday brunch options along the Paulista corridor include Padoca do Maní (Rua Joaquim Antunes 210, Pinheiros) - a 15-minute walk or one Metrô stop - and the restaurants at the MASP's own ground-floor café. Both open by 10h on Sundays.

Pre-match - Allianz Parque: If attending Palmeiras v Mirassol, the bar circuit along Rua Palestra Itália fills early on match days. Arrive before 17h for a table. The Allianz itself has food court options inside.

Ibirapuera - afternoon option: A morning museum visit pairs well with lunch at the Restaurante MAM inside Parque Ibirapuera (contemporary Brazilian, open Sun from 12h) before heading to the football in the afternoon.

06Practical InfoNeed to know

Three matches today: Santos v Corinthians (16h, Vila Belmiro - TV Globo, Ge TV, Premiere). Palmeiras v Mirassol (18h30, Allianz Parque - SporTV, Premiere). RB Bragantino v São Paulo (20h30 - Premiere).

Clara Ianni Sala de Vídeo - closing March 23: Eight days left for the MASP video room installation.

Fotolivros opens Tuesday: IMS Paulista's O que elas viram brings 106 historic photobooks by women to the Biblioteca de Fotografia. Opening conversation with curator Russet Lederman at 18h30. Free.

Markets - closed today: Friday's close: Ibovespa at 177,653 (lowest since January 22, weekly decline 0.95%). Dollar at R$5.316 (highest since January 21). Brent at US$103.14. The Copom meets Tuesday–Wednesday. DI futures are pricing a minority chance of a Selic hold at 15%. Petrobras diesel increase of R$0.38/litre took effect yesterday.

Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos: Five days away. Southern-zone transport disruptions expected from Wednesday.

Emergency: SAMU 192, Polícia Militar 190, Bombeiros 193. Hospital das Clínicas (Cerqueira César), Hospital São Paulo (Vila Clementino).

07Community & LifestyleLocal life

The clássico alvinegro. Santos host Corinthians at Vila Belmiro at 16h - the most anticipated fixture of the weekend for São Paulo football. Neymar is expected to return after being rested for load management; national team coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his presence in the stands ahead of Monday's squad announcement. Lucas Veríssimo, who recently arrived from Qatar, may make his debut. The Corinthians arrive under pressure: the 0–2 home loss to Coritiba on Wednesday drew organised fan protests at the training ground, and Yuri Alberto has confirmed he will not play - the striker targets a return against Chapecoense on Thursday. Dorival Júnior's squad sits 10th on seven points.

Palmeiras return to the Allianz. Abel Ferreira's side host Mirassol at 18h30 in their first match at the Allianz Parque this season - the new FIFA-certified synthetic pitch, a R$11 million investment with WTorre, debuts tonight. After the 2–1 loss at Vasco on Thursday, Palmeiras need a response at home. The Verdão sit second on ten points. São Paulo close the evening at Bragantino at 20h30, defending their position at the top of the table under Roger Machado.

Last night in Rio. Flamengo dismantled Botafogo 3–0 at the Nilton Santos - Samuel Lino opened the scoring, Léo Pereira struck a spectacular free kick, and Pedro added the third after Barboza was sent off following a VAR review. Leonardo Jardim has now won four from four since taking charge. Flamengo sit third on ten points; Botafogo remain in the relegation zone on three.

08Game DayGame day

Saturday Round 6 results: Botafogo 0–3 Flamengo (Samuel Lino 12', Léo Pereira 46', Pedro 48'; Barboza red 53'). Vitória 2–0 Atlético-MG.

Sunday Round 6: Santos v Corinthians (16h, Vila Belmiro - TV Globo, Ge TV, Premiere). Fluminense v Athletico-PR (16h, Maracanã). Internacional v Bahia (16h). Palmeiras v Mirassol (18h30, Allianz Parque - SporTV, Premiere). Coritiba v Remo (18h30). RB Bragantino v São Paulo (20h30). Cruzeiro v Vasco (20h30, Mineirão - Record, CazéTV, Premiere). Monday: Chapecoense v Grêmio (20h).

Allianz Parque access: Metrô Line 3 (Red) to Palmeiras-Barra Funda. 10-minute walk. Congestion on Marginal Tietê from 16h. Post-match trains approximately 30 minutes after the whistle.

09Business & MarketsMarket watch

Markets closed - weekend. Friday's close carries into Monday: Ibovespa at 177,653 (−0.91%, lowest since January 22, third consecutive weekly decline). Dollar at R$5.316 (+1.41%, highest since January 21). Brent at US$103.14, WTI at US$98.71 - both above levels that triggered the original selloff. The Ibovespa has lost 5.9% in March, its worst monthly performance since the onset of the Ormuz crisis.

Copom - Tuesday–Wednesday: The rate decision arrives with oil above US$100, the IPCA above consensus at 0.70%, services data strong, and the real at its weakest since January. DI futures are pricing a minority but non-trivial chance of a Selic hold at 15% rather than the signalled 25bp cut. The Copom's communication will matter as much as the decision itself.

Diesel: Petrobras's R$0.38/litre increase took effect yesterday. The government's PIS/Cofins zeroing and R$0.32/litre subvention under MP 1.340 are designed to offset most of the pump impact. Gasoline prices remain unchanged. Watch for pass-through to transportation and food costs in the coming weeks.

Context: Monday's session will react to any weekend Ormuz developments and position ahead of the Copom. The combination of oil above US$100, the diesel increase, above-target inflation and a weakening real makes this one of the most consequential rate decisions since the cutting cycle was signalled in January.

10Plan AheadPlan ahead This Week

Monday March 16: MASP, Pinacoteca and IMS closed (Mondays). Chapecoense v Grêmio, 20h. Rodízio: plates 1 and 2. 29°C.

Tuesday March 17: Copom Day 1. MASP free Tuesday (10h–20h). IMS opens O que elas viram: fotolivros de mulheres (18h30 opening conversation). 28°C.

Wednesday March 18: Copom decision day. 28°C.

Coming Up

March 17–18: Copom meeting - Selic at 15%. 25bp cut is base case, but hold risk has risen.

March 20–22: Lollapalooza Brasil 2026, Autódromo de Interlagos. Southern-zone transport disruptions expected.

March 23: Clara Ianni Sala de Vídeo closes at MASP.

March 29: HIP-HOP 80sp closes at Sesc 24 de Maio.

April 3: MASP - Colectivo Acciones de Arte: democracia radical opens (through August 2).

May: Pinacoteca - Beatriz Milhazes graphic production. Para Crianças exhibition (with Haus der Kunst).

São Paulo Daily Brief - Sunday, March 15, 2026

Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3).

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief | Brazil's Morning Call