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Pakistan Launches Fresh Cross-Border Strikes in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced Sunday that its military carried out overnight strikes inside Afghanistan, saying the operations successfully hit military-related targets, including locations described as terrorist hideouts, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to rise.
According to statements reported by state media, the Pakistani military “effectively” destroyed a technical support facility and an equipment storage site in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. Officials said these locations were allegedly being used “by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.”
In a separate strike, Pakistani forces reportedly hit a tunnel in Kandahar that was said to contain technical equipment belonging to the Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used by Islamabad to refer to the Pakistani Taliban.
Authorities in Islamabad also warned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” or the "Righteous Fury" operation would continue until the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan's core security concerns.
There was no immediate response from Kabul regarding the accusations made by Islamabad.
The new strikes occurred a day after Afghan forces reportedly carried out an operation on Friday near the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, known as the Durand Line, targeting eastern areas of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.
Pakistan’s military also reported intercepting rudimentary Afghan drones at three different locations within the country, an incident that left at least four people injured, including two children.
According to statements reported by state media, the Pakistani military “effectively” destroyed a technical support facility and an equipment storage site in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. Officials said these locations were allegedly being used “by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.”
In a separate strike, Pakistani forces reportedly hit a tunnel in Kandahar that was said to contain technical equipment belonging to the Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used by Islamabad to refer to the Pakistani Taliban.
Authorities in Islamabad also warned that the “Ghazab-lil-Haq” or the "Righteous Fury" operation would continue until the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan's core security concerns.
There was no immediate response from Kabul regarding the accusations made by Islamabad.
The new strikes occurred a day after Afghan forces reportedly carried out an operation on Friday near the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, known as the Durand Line, targeting eastern areas of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.
Pakistan’s military also reported intercepting rudimentary Afghan drones at three different locations within the country, an incident that left at least four people injured, including two children.
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