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Israel Reports New Missile Launches from Iran
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Sunday that it detected fresh missile launches from Iran and that its defense systems were actively working to intercept the incoming projectiles.
“The IDF (military) identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the statement said. “The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.”
A message posted on the social media platform X urged the public to follow safety guidelines, seek protected spaces upon receiving alerts, and remain there until further instructions are provided.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israel strike on Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities report has killed around 1,300 people and injured over 10,000.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces.
“The IDF (military) identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the statement said. “The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.”
A message posted on the social media platform X urged the public to follow safety guidelines, seek protected spaces upon receiving alerts, and remain there until further instructions are provided.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israel strike on Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities report has killed around 1,300 people and injured over 10,000.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces.
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