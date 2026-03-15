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Iranian Official Says US Must Withdraw From Persian Gulf to End Conflict
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official has stated that the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US will not conclude unless American forces withdraw from the Persian Gulf.
Mohsen Rezaee, a retired major general and former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that Tehran also expects full compensation for damages and strong security guarantees from Washington.
In an interview with a local broadcaster published on Saturday, Rezaee, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said that the “presence of the US in the Persian Gulf has been the main cause of insecurity over the past 50 years.”
“The end of the war is also in our hands,” Rezaee asserted, highlighting the “US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf” as a key requirement. He added that Iran would seek reparations from the United States.
Rezaee further claimed that the Islamic Republic has managed to “shatter America’s prestige” and expects to emerge from the conflict as a regional power of “greater stature.”
In a post on X on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed this sentiment, stating that the “only way to end this war… is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm [international] guarantees against future aggression.”
The following day, Iranian media broadcast the first public address of the newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who also vowed to “extract reparations from the enemy.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform last Friday: “there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”
Mohsen Rezaee, a retired major general and former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that Tehran also expects full compensation for damages and strong security guarantees from Washington.
In an interview with a local broadcaster published on Saturday, Rezaee, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said that the “presence of the US in the Persian Gulf has been the main cause of insecurity over the past 50 years.”
“The end of the war is also in our hands,” Rezaee asserted, highlighting the “US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf” as a key requirement. He added that Iran would seek reparations from the United States.
Rezaee further claimed that the Islamic Republic has managed to “shatter America’s prestige” and expects to emerge from the conflict as a regional power of “greater stature.”
In a post on X on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed this sentiment, stating that the “only way to end this war… is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm [international] guarantees against future aggression.”
The following day, Iranian media broadcast the first public address of the newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who also vowed to “extract reparations from the enemy.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform last Friday: “there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”
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