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Iranian Military Warns Civilians to Leave Key UAE Ports
(MENAFN) The Iranian armed forces on Saturday urged residents and workers to evacuate several key ports in the United Arab Emirates as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
In an official notice, the forces called for the immediate clearance of areas surrounding Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port, and Fujairah Port, according to reports. The notice stated that these sites had become “legitimate targets” due to the presence of US military personnel within civilian facilities and warned that the ports “could be targeted in the coming hours.”
The statement urged citizens, residents, and port personnel to leave the vicinity quickly to ensure their safety.
Hostilities in the region have intensified since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
In an official notice, the forces called for the immediate clearance of areas surrounding Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port, and Fujairah Port, according to reports. The notice stated that these sites had become “legitimate targets” due to the presence of US military personnel within civilian facilities and warned that the ports “could be targeted in the coming hours.”
The statement urged citizens, residents, and port personnel to leave the vicinity quickly to ensure their safety.
Hostilities in the region have intensified since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
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