UAE Arrests 25 Over Sharing Misleading Content, Glorifying Aggression

Twenty five individuals of various nationalities were arrested in the UAE upon orders from Attorney General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, over their involvement in publishing and circulating digital content intended to mislead public opinion, harm national security and stability, and glorify the Iranian aggression.

Investigations into the case revealed that the defendants were divided into three groups that committed various acts.

These defendants were found guilty of publishing and circulating authentic video clips documenting the passage and interception of missiles in the UAE's airspace or the aftermath of their impact. They also filmed crowds gathering to watch these events, adding commentary and sound effects suggesting active attacks.

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Impact of these actions:

Inciting anxiety and panic among community members. Providing material for hostile accounts to promote misleading narratives about the country's security. Risking the disclosure of defence capabilities and the analysis of interception patterns.

The group includes 12 men and women from India, Nepal, Egypt, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Authorities monitored several defendants who publishing fabricated videos created using AI techniques, or resharing footage of incidents that occurred outside the UAE while claiming they happened within the country.

Content of these fabrications:

Artificial scenes of explosions, fires, and rising smoke. Footage of missiles flying or landing within UAE territory. Attaching names of different Emirates, national flags, or specific timestamps to lend false credibility to these claims, leading to public misinformation and widespread fear.

Seven men from India, Nepal and Bangladesh were arrested as part of this group.

Group 3: Promoting a hostile state and glorifying its leadership

Investigations revealed that several defendants published content that glorifyies a hostile state and its political and military leadership. They promoted its military activities in the region by sharing clips and images praising that state's leaders or calling for solidarity with them.

Additionally, they portrayed missile attacks as "military achievements" and redistributed propaganda that serves hostile media discourse and harms national interests.

This group of defendants includes six men from India and Pakistan.

Urgent trial

Al Shamsi has ordered referring members of the three groups to an urgent trial and the Public Prosecution began its investigations and has ordered their remand in custody pending further investigation.

"These actions constitute a grave violation of the law and necessitate strict criminal measures due to their role in misleading public opinion and causing social unrest," Al Shamsi stated.

"Exploiting cyberspace to circulate misleading content that harms public security or compromises national defense-especially while the state faces military provocations-is a criminal act met with firm legal procedures," he added.

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