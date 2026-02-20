NAFFCO Group And MAN Truck & Bus Strengthen Strategic Partnership With Expanded Mou

MENAFN - AETOSWire) In a significant step toward advancing global firefighting and rescue capabilities,has signed an expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with, one of Europe's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

NAFFCO Group recently welcomed the leadership team from MAN Truck & Bus to its headquarters in Dubai to further strengthen their long standing strategic relationship.

Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NAFFCO Group; Ali Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO Group; and Mohammad Al Khatibeh, Marketing Director Vehicles Division, hosted Friedrich Baumann (Executive Board Member), Thomas Hemmerich (Head of Sales Area International), and Mikael Lindner (Head of MEA & CIS) for high-level discussions focused on chassis innovation, vehicle integration excellence, and long term global growth.

During the visit, the expanded Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed, marking a new milestone in a partnership built on trust, engineering expertise, and a shared vision for advancing firefighting and rescue vehicle technology.

By combining NAFFCO's expertise in advanced firefighting systems, rescue vehicle engineering, and specialized vehicle manufacturing with MAN's cutting edge automotive engineering and chassis technology, the strengthened partnership aims to co develop next generation firefighting and rescue vehicles tailored to evolving global safety requirements.

This expanded collaboration builds upon years of successful cooperation, during which MAN chassis have served as reliable, high performance platforms for many of NAFFCO's advanced fire trucks and rescue vehicles operating worldwide. The synergy between the two organizations has consistently delivered robust, durable, and technologically advanced vehicles designed to perform in the most demanding emergency environments.

This strengthened collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to innovation, quality, and the continuous advancement of firefighting and rescue solutions worldwide. As global safety challenges continue to evolve, NAFFCO Group and MAN Truck & Bus are poised to deliver smarter, more efficient, and technologically advanced firefighting and rescue vehicles setting new benchmarks for performance, reliability, and operational excellence across the global safety and mobility sectors.

