Two India-Bound Ships Cross Strait Of Hormuz: Shipping Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas bound for ports in the country's west crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the South Asian country's shipping ministry said Saturday.

“They crossed the Strait of Hormuz early morning safely and are en route to India,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said at a news briefing in New Delhi.

Tehran has largely halted traffic through the key sea route, which normally carries one fifth of global oil supplies, since the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran last month.

