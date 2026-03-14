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Dozens of US Troops Get Wounded in Drone Strike on Kuwait Base
(MENAFN) A reported Iranian drone attack on a US tactical operations center in Kuwait has left dozens of American service members seriously injured, sources told CBS News Wednesday. Injuries include brain trauma, burns, and shrapnel wounds, with at least one service member requiring amputation.
As of Tuesday, over 30 personnel remained hospitalized. Some are being treated in the United States, including at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, while approximately 25 are at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Around 20 of the most critically injured were airlifted to Germany on a C-17 aircraft, suffering from concussions, memory loss, and traumatic brain injuries.
The Pentagon initially reported five serious injuries, with additional service members sustaining minor shrapnel wounds and concussions. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell noted that 140 US personnel have been injured since the start of the Iran conflict, with most returning to duty and eight still receiving advanced medical care.
As of Tuesday, over 30 personnel remained hospitalized. Some are being treated in the United States, including at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, while approximately 25 are at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Around 20 of the most critically injured were airlifted to Germany on a C-17 aircraft, suffering from concussions, memory loss, and traumatic brain injuries.
The Pentagon initially reported five serious injuries, with additional service members sustaining minor shrapnel wounds and concussions. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell noted that 140 US personnel have been injured since the start of the Iran conflict, with most returning to duty and eight still receiving advanced medical care.
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