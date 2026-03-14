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US Job Openings Surpass Expectations
(MENAFN) The quantity of employment vacancies in the United States, as detailed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), climbed to 6.95 million in January, surpassing market forecasts, the US Department of Labor reported on Friday.
The figures indicate that job openings in the nation increased by 396,000 compared with the prior month.
Analysts had anticipated that the number of available positions would reach 6.76 million for this interval, making the actual total higher than expected.
For reference, December 2025 recorded 6.55 million job openings.
During this span, vacancies expanded particularly within the finance and insurance industries.
Meanwhile, the tally of hires grew by 22,000, reaching 5.29 million.
Conversely, the number of individuals leaving their roles—including both resignations and layoffs—fell by 98,000 to a total of 5.1 million during the same timeframe.
The figures indicate that job openings in the nation increased by 396,000 compared with the prior month.
Analysts had anticipated that the number of available positions would reach 6.76 million for this interval, making the actual total higher than expected.
For reference, December 2025 recorded 6.55 million job openings.
During this span, vacancies expanded particularly within the finance and insurance industries.
Meanwhile, the tally of hires grew by 22,000, reaching 5.29 million.
Conversely, the number of individuals leaving their roles—including both resignations and layoffs—fell by 98,000 to a total of 5.1 million during the same timeframe.
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