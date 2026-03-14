Addressing Housing Issue Requires Comprehensive Approach - Former Romanian Deputy PM
"Housing policy isn't just about building houses. It's linked to employment, social policy, the economy, and demographics," Birchall noted.
She recalled her experience developing support programs for young families, implemented during her time in government.
"If someone doesn't have a job, they can't buy a home, but to get a job, they need experience. But how can a young person who just graduated from university gain experience? That's why we introduced volunteering and internship programs that count as professional experience. With experience, people could find a job, and with a job, they could afford to buy a home," she said.
According to her, only then young people can plan starting a family and having children.
"That's why housing policy must be considered as part of a broader social and economic strategy," Birchall emphasized.
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