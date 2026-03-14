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Rocket Strikes Military Base Hosting French Troops Near Kirkuk
(MENAFN) A military base near Kirkuk International Airport, which hosts French troops deployed as part of the fight against the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, was targeted by a rocket attack, local sources reported.
According to reports, two rockets struck the base, causing damage to the airport’s runway and igniting a fire, with plumes of smoke visible from the site. No casualties were reported, and Iraqi authorities have not yet released an official statement.
The attack follows a drone strike on Thursday in city","Erbil","Northern Iraq"], which injured six French soldiers, according to the French Armed Forces.
These incidents occur amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israel joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing around 1,300 people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
According to reports, two rockets struck the base, causing damage to the airport’s runway and igniting a fire, with plumes of smoke visible from the site. No casualties were reported, and Iraqi authorities have not yet released an official statement.
The attack follows a drone strike on Thursday in city","Erbil","Northern Iraq"], which injured six French soldiers, according to the French Armed Forces.
These incidents occur amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israel joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing around 1,300 people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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