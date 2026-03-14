Death Toll From Russia's Massive Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To Four, 10 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

In the Vyshhorod District, a warehouse facility and a cargo truck were damaged. One man was killed and two other people were hospitalized.

In the Obukhiv District, the roof of a multi-story residential building and an elevator shaft were damaged.

In Brovary, warehouse facilities, a dormitory, a greenhouse, two private houses, and a post office branch were damaged. Three people were killed and eight others were injured.

In the Bila Tserkva District, an outbuilding was damaged.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and artillery, infrastructure damaged

Patrol police response teams, investigative and operational groups, explosive experts of the Kyiv region police, as well as rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings over war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia carried out a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine during the night of March 14.