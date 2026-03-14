Dangal To Pathaan: Can Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Break These 5 Box Office Records?

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is all set to hit theatres on March 19. He's playing Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the film. Before it releases, let's check out the 5 huge box office records this spy thriller might just break.

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' has everyone talking, with just 7 days left for its worldwide release on March 19. The movie has already smashed several records in advance bookings alone. Now, let's see the 5 biggest box office records it's aiming to break.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Pathaan' currently holds the record for the highest overseas earnings (excluding China). The 2023 film, directed by Siddharth Anand, made a massive $47.88 million. People are saying 'Dhurandhar 2' could actually break this record.

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, with a massive collection of ₹2070 crore. This sports drama, which came out in 2016, had Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. 'Dhurandhar 2' has this huge number as one of its targets.

Ranveer's first film, 'Dhurandhar', is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025 and collected ₹838.50 crore. Now, the big question is: can 'Dhurandhar 2' beat its own prequel's box office record?

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is a massive worldwide grosser among Indian films. The SS Rajamouli-directorial did business of ₹1788 crore. 'Dhurandhar 2' might just be able to break this record too.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Kajol: Top Actresses Who Worked With Aamir Khan and Their Net Worth

Ranveer Singh's first 'Dhurandhar' film set another huge record at the box office. The spy thriller became the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide (excluding China) by earning ₹1305 crore. Now, everyone is watching to see how quickly 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' can break this record.

The makers of 'Dhurandhar 2' have made a smart move by planning paid preview shows on March 18, and advance bookings are going strong. Trade analysts believe the film will earn ₹40-45 crore from these previews alone. On its first day in India, it could make ₹80-90 crore. As for the worldwide box office, it might do business of ₹210-230 crore.