Pet Owners Relocating From UAE Face Tough Choices Amid Regional Tensions

Animal welfare groups and veterinarians in the UAE say they have received a number of requests from residents seeking help with pets as regional tensions prompted some people to travel or reconsider their plans.

Rescuers said that in some cases, pets were left behind as owners prepared to leave the country, while veterinarians reported receiving enquiries about euthanasia for animals that were otherwise healthy.

According to animal rescuer Chiku Singh, the situation appeared to be linked to travel uncertainty after some countries issued advisories to their citizens amid escalating tensions related to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

“When people panic, they think first about their own immediate safety and travel logistics,” she said.“Unfortunately, pets become a complicated responsibility because of paperwork, airline restrictions and costs. So, some people make the terrible decision to leave them behind.”

She said that she had just 48 hours to relocate two dogs, a Chocolate Labrador and a Golden Retriever, after their owners prepared to leave the country.

“From what we are seeing in the rescue community, there have been more cases of pets being surrendered or needing relocation,” she said.“It is heartbreaking because pets depend entirely on their owners for safety and care.”

However, she also noted that many pet owners are making significant efforts to ensure their animals travel with them.

“Some pet parents are ready to shell out thousands of dirhams to get their pets on a private jet along with them,” she said.“There are some very loving and responsible pet owners.”

Since the start of the regional tensions, some residents have chosen to travel to their home countries, particularly with the early start of spring break and with many companies offering work-from-home options. While some have travelled for short periods, others have opted for longer stays.

Some veterinarians said they had received calls from owners exploring options for their pets before travelling.

“We received a lot of calls in the first few days, with some even asking us to put their pets down because the owner was leaving,” said Dr Kamal Adel, a surgeon at Capital Veterinary Clinic in Abu Dhabi.“We turned them down because we were not going to put down a healthy animal just because their owner is unnecessarily panicking.”

Dubai resident Harish Matabonu began a group to foster animals last week after learning that some pet owners travelling abroad were looking for temporary homes for their pets.

“I started a WhatsApp group and we have been taking in several cats and dogs for fostering,” he said.

He said many of the requests appeared to be driven by fear rather than necessity.“I have been living in the UAE for 16 years and I have seen how the leaders here have taken care of the people,” he said.“I know that we are safe here.”

In RAK, young Italian Venezuelan singer Sarah R Jay is also spearheading a digital platform designed to coordinate emergency animal rescue efforts. She has designed the prototype of platform called strayspotter which will offer real time geolocation and an automated alert system, which will send an alert to all registered users in a 50km radius to receive notification about any new cases. She said she was moved by the plight of abandoned animals and is looking for support to make her app a reality.

Misconceptions

According to Singh, one common misconception among some owners is that they can easily drive to neighbouring countries such as Oman or Saudi Arabia with their pets.

“Many owners believe that crossing into other countries with pets is simple, but in reality there are strict requirements,” she said.“Pets must be microchipped, vaccinated, have export and import permits and obtain a government health certificate shortly before travel. For some destinations such as the UK, pets also require rabies antibody (titer) tests, which can take weeks or months before travel is allowed.”

She said some owners realise these requirements only when they reach the border or when airlines refuse transport, making travel with pets more complicated and costly. She added that while fear during uncertain times is understandable, abandoning pets should never be the solution.

“A pet is a lifelong responsibility, not something that can be left behind when travel becomes complicated,” she said.“There are relocation services, shelters and rescue networks that can help owners find safe solutions for their pets if they truly cannot take them.”

UAE pet safety guide: How to calm anxious dogs and cats during emergencies How UAE residents are using land corridors, 'departure assistance' to find way home Some residents say Abu Dhabi pet registration will 'reduce neglect', hold owners accountable