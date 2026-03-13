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"Trust & Authority Focus: "One of our fully stocked Daven Electric Rapid Response vehicles, proudly displaying our active NYC, NJ, and Westchester electrical licenses. Ready for immediate dispatch."Recognized as "Top Rated" and "Voted Best Electrician Manhattan" by local residents, Daven Electric Corp. announces the deployment of a new rapid response service fleet to key Manhattan neighborhoods. Backed by hundreds of five-star reviews, this strategic expansion ensures that customers urgently searching for an "electrician near me" receive immediate, code-compliant emergency repairs from the city's most trusted electrical contractor.

BROOKLYN, NY - March 13, 2026 - Daven Electric Corp., a leading commercial and residential electrical contractor, today announced the strategic deployment of dedicated "Rapid Response" service trucks across key Manhattan neighborhoods. This expansion is designed to drastically reduce wait times for property managers, business owners, and residents who find themselves urgently searching for an "electrician near me" during power outages and electrical emergencies.

Operating from their central hub in Brooklyn, Daven Electric's new localized dispatch strategy places fully stocked service vehicles in high-demand zones, bypassing traditional gridlock to provide true emergency response times.

"When an older high-rise loses power or a commercial kitchen experiences a major fault, waiting hours for a technician simply isn't an option," said a spokesperson for Daven Electric Corp. "By staging our Rapid Response trucks directly in these bustling Manhattan corridors, we are ensuring that when a local resident or business owner searches for an 'electrician near me', we are quite literally just blocks away."

Voted Best Electrician in Manhattan

This strategic deployment comes on the heels of major local recognition for the company. Daven Electric Corp. has recently been "Voted Best Electrician Manhattan" and remains heavily "Top Rated" by Manhattan locals. This reputation is backed by hundreds of reviews across the internet, highlighting the company's strict adherence to NYC electrical codes, transparent pricing, and unparalleled speed.

The new Rapid Response fleet will provide prioritized emergency coverage to the following key Manhattan areas:



Midtown & West Side: Hell's Kitchen, Times Square, Chelsea, and Hudson Yards.

Uptown: Upper West Side and Upper East Side.

Downtown: Gramercy Park, Flatiron District, Greenwich Village, East Village, and the Lower East Side. East Side: Murray Hill, Kips Bay, and Turtle Bay.



Whether a property requires emergency panel troubleshooting, code-violation corrections, or immediate commercial electrical repairs, Daven Electric's licensed and insured technicians are now positioned to arrive faster than ever before.

For immediate emergency service or to learn more about Daven Electric Corp.'s localized Manhattan services, visit or call 212-390-1106.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Located at 4601c 1st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232, Daven Electric Corp. is a premier electrical contractor servicing the greater New York City area. Specializing in both complex commercial electrical systems and residential repairs, the company prides itself on technical excellence, safety, and rapid emergency dispatch.