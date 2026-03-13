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Lassonde Industries Inc.

Lassonde Industries Inc.


2026-03-13 03:07:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - Lassonde Industries Inc.: Will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 on Friday, March 27, 2026. Mr. Vince Timpano, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Lassonde Industries Inc. T.LAS.A shares t.A are trading down $1.03 at $221.97.

MENAFN13032026000212011056ID1110859123



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