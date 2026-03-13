Smiljan Radic Wins The Pritzker Prize

MENAFN - USA Art News) Of Woman Born Joins the 61st Venice Biennale as an Official Collateral Event

A new exhibition titled“Of Woman Born” will appear in Venice as an official collateral event of the 61st Venice Biennale, bringing ancient Greek mythology into dialogue with contemporary moving-image practice. Curated by Roobina Karode, the presentation will center on works described as digital and painted animations.

While collateral events sit outside the Biennale's central exhibition, they are formally recognized by the organization and often serve as a parallel map of the moment: a way to track how artists and curators are testing mediums, narratives, and politics beyond the main pavilions. In this case,“Of Woman Born” positions animation, in both digital and painterly forms, as its primary language.

Karode's curatorial frame draws on ancient Greek myth, a source that has long supplied Western art with archetypes of power, punishment, metamorphosis, and desire. By filtering that material through animation, the exhibition suggests a shift from the fixed image to the unfolding one, where time, repetition, and transformation can be built into the work's very structure.

Details beyond the show's core format and mythological inspiration have not been announced in the available information, but the premise signals an interest in how classical narratives continue to be reactivated in contemporary visual culture, particularly through mediums that can oscillate between the hand-made and the technologically produced.

As the 61st Venice Biennale approaches,“Of Woman Born” adds to the growing roster of officially recognized projects that expand the Biennale's footprint across the city, offering audiences another lens on how artists are revisiting inherited stories and remaking them for the present tense.