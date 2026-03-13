Vivo Returns R$4 Billion To Shareholders In Capital Cut

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) shareholders approved a R$4 billion ($780 million) capital reduction on March 12, cutting the company's share capital from R$60.07 billion ($11.7 billion) to R$56.07 billion ($10.9 billion) - the second such return in 16 months after a R$2 billion ($390 million) reduction in November 2024, with payment of approximately R$1.25 ($0.24) per share on July 14, 2026. - The capital reduction is part of a broader shareholder return machine: combined with R$2.99 billion ($580 million) in interest on equity (JCP) payable April 2026 and an ongoing buyback program, Vivo is returning roughly R$9 billion ($1.75 billion) to investors in a single cycle. - VIVT3 hit an all-time closing high of R$42.03 ($8.16) following the Q4 2025 earnings release, as investors reward a telecom operator that has turned capital structure optimization into a recurring strategy rather than a one-time event. Vivo Capital Reduction: How the Mechanism Works

The extraordinary general meeting approved a Vivo capital reduction of R$4 billion ($780 million) without cancelling any shares - a structure that preserves every shareholder's proportional ownership while returning cash directly. Based on approximately 3.19 billion outstanding ordinary shares as of December 31, 2025 (excluding treasury stock), each shareholder will receive roughly R$1.25 ($0.24) per share. The record date is May 22, 2026, after which shares trade ex-rights. Payment occurs in a single installment on July 14, 2026, through B3 settlement procedures. The reduction becomes effective 60 days after the assembly minutes are published, as required by Brazilian corporate law under Article 174 of Law 6,404/76. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Brazil financial news English and Latin American financial markets.

The company stated in SEC filings that the operation aims to optimize its capital structure by creating flexibility in resource allocation and balancing the need for capital against shareholder value generation. In plain terms: Telefônica Brasil has more equity than it needs to fund operations, and rather than let it sit idle on the balance sheet, it is returning the excess. The R$4 billion ($780 million) follows a R$2 billion ($390 million) capital reduction approved in November 2024, making this a repeating pattern rather than an isolated event.

The R$9 Billion ($1.75B) Shareholder Return Machine

What makes Telefônica Brasil distinctive among Brazilian blue chips is the scale and diversity of its return channels. The R$4 billion ($780 million) capital reduction is only one piece. The company also confirmed R$2.99 billion ($580 million) in interest on equity payments due April 14, 2026 - accumulated from JCP declarations throughout 2025. Add the ongoing share buyback program, and the total shareholder return in this cycle approaches R$9 billion ($1.75 billion). For context, Telefônica Brasil's market capitalization sits around R$135 billion ($26 billion), meaning the combined returns represent roughly 6.7% of the company's value delivered in a matter of months.

The market has noticed. VIVT3 hit an all-time closing high of R$42.03 ($8.16) following the Q4 2025 earnings presentation, rising 3.27% in a single session and ranking among the Ibovespa's top gainers. Empiricus Research analyst Ruy Hungria recommended the stock specifically for its dividend consistency, noting that a R$1,000 ($194) investment in VIVT3 ten years ago would be worth R$3,673 ($713) today with dividends reinvested - outperforming the Ibovespa's R$3,088 ($600) over the same period.

Why Telecoms Are Returning Cash Now

The capital reduction reflects a sector-wide dynamic. Brazilian telecoms consolidated aggressively after Oi's judicial recovery - Vivo, Claro, and TIM acquired Oi's mobile assets in 2022 - and the resulting scale efficiencies have generated cash flows that exceed reinvestment needs. Vivo's infrastructure investments continue, including the recent acquisition of CyberCo Brasil to strengthen its cybersecurity and managed services business, but the core network capex cycle from 5G and fiber deployment is maturing. With the Selic at 15% making idle cash expensive in opportunity-cost terms, returning capital to shareholders who can redeploy it at market rates is economically rational.

For international investors, the capital reduction carries an additional advantage over dividends: under Brazilian tax law, capital reductions are generally not subject to the 15% withholding tax that applies to JCP, making the R$1.25 ($0.24) per share a more tax-efficient form of return than equivalent interest on equity payments. Investors should note that the per-share amount may adjust slightly due to the ongoing buyback program reducing the share count before the May 22 record date. Telefônica S.A., the Spanish parent company, holds approximately 73.6% of Telefônica Brasil and will receive the proportional majority of the R$4 billion ($780 million) distribution.