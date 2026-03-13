President Ilham Aliyev Receives Draft Of Azerbaijan's 'Second State Program On Great Return'
According to him, "Azerbaijan 2030: National priorities for socio-economic development and the strategy for socio-economic development for 2022-2026, prepared on its basis, and "The First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated territories" are currently being successfully implemented.
The prime minister noted that a draft of the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2027-2030 and the Second State Program on the Great Return" has been prepared and discussed in the Economic Council, which will cover new challenges and targets.
"The drafts of both documents have already been submitted by the government to President Ilham Aliyev," he added.
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