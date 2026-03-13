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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Draft Of Azerbaijan's 'Second State Program On Great Return'

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Draft Of Azerbaijan's 'Second State Program On Great Return'


2026-03-13 05:10:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The draft of "The Second State Program on the Great Return" was presented to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, by the government, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025 at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, "Azerbaijan 2030: National priorities for socio-economic development and the strategy for socio-economic development for 2022-2026, prepared on its basis, and "The First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated territories" are currently being successfully implemented.

The prime minister noted that a draft of the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2027-2030 and the Second State Program on the Great Return" has been prepared and discussed in the Economic Council, which will cover new challenges and targets.

"The drafts of both documents have already been submitted by the government to President Ilham Aliyev," he added.

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Trend News Agency

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