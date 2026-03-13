Cryptonewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Announces Dream Bowl Draft And Exclusive Meme Coin Distribution For DVLT And Scilex Shareholders

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-powered data valuation and tokenization, today announced plans for the 2026 Dream Bowl Draft, which will select top invitees for the Crusaders vs. Patriots matchup in the Dream Bowl presented by Scilex (NASDAQ: SCLX) on Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The event will also feature professional Drone Racing and e-sports championships, including the World Champion of Madden Football 2026 and global team e-sports titles. In collaboration with Scilex, Datavault AI will commemorate the event with a one-time distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin to DVLT and Scilex stockholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2025, pending board approval. Each commemorative digital collectible will include embedded ticketing, athlete content, and event access features, underscoring Datavault AI's commitment to innovation, shareholder value, and the integration of AI and tokenization in modern fan engagement.

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About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

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