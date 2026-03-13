TN Shocker: Woman Burns Husband Alive Over Extramarital Affair, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide

A woman allegedly set her husband on fire and tried to pass off the murder as suicide in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. The victim, 26-year-old Antony Robin, a resident of Mamandal Road, suffered 90% burn injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Hospital.

Robin, who worked at a gas company in the Chinnathirupathi area of Salem, had stayed home for the weekend. On Sunday, neighbours saw him running out of his house engulfed in flames, screaming.

Initially, his wife Ammu claimed that Robin had poured petrol on himself in a drunken state and attempted suicide. Neighbours rushed the severely injured man to Kallakurichi Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Salem for advanced treatment. He later died of his injuries.

However, the investigation took a turn when police examined CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood. The footage reportedly contradicted Ammu's version entirely.

The video shows Robin stepping out of his house and realising petrol had been poured on his body, desperately trying to wipe it off. Moments later, Ammu is seen following him outside and deliberately lighting a match or flicking a lighter, setting him ablaze before retreating.

She allegedly staged a“drama,” claiming her husband took his own life due to intoxication.

Robin and Ammu had been married for several years and were parents to three children - two sons and a daughter.

Preliminary police inquiries suggest the motive may be rooted in a domestic dispute linked to an extramarital affair. Police say Robin had reportedly discovered that Ammu was involved in a relationship with her sister's husband. He had repeatedly asked her to end the affair, triggering frequent arguments between the couple.

Police suspect that on Saturday night, taking advantage of Robin's intoxicated condition, Ammu allegedly poured petrol on him while he was inside the house. When he ran outside in panic trying to clean himself, she allegedly set him on fire.

The Kallakurichi police have registered a case and are interrogating Ammu based on the damning digital evidence recovered from CCTV cameras.

Kallakurichi SP S Aravind said police had launched a detailed investigation and were collecting further evidence.