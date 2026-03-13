Commercial LPG Shortage Forces Hyderabad Eateries To Electric Stoves

Hyderabad Eateries Face Dual Shortage

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As various parts of the country report a shortage of commercial LPG supply in the wake of the West Asia conflict, Hyderabad has also been hit by a similar crisis. Hence, to maintain their daily operations, tiffin centres across the city are increasingly turning to electric stoves to prepare their dishes.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Raj Kumar, a chef at Devi Nashta Point, stated that there is a massive shortage of LPG in the city. He claimed that even at inflated rates of 3,000-4,000 rupees, cylinders remain unavailable. Consequently, the eatery is utilising electric stoves to maintain daily operations; however, Kumar noted that even finding a stove has now become a challenge in the city. "Due to the LPG shortage, we are facing a lot of difficulty. We have switched to electric stoves, but while gas used to cost between 1800 and 1900 rupees, now even if we are willing to pay 3,000 to 4,000, it is now unavailable. For now, we are relying on electric stoves, but even those have become tough to find," Kumar told ANI.

Ripple Effect: Electric Stove Demand Surges

Other Tier-1 cities across India have also seen a shift toward electric stoves as the LPG shortage continues to disrupt commercial supplies. For instance, in Gujarat's Surat, the traders have recorded a surge in demand for electric stoves as the shortage of commercial gas cylinders continues to persist in the city.

Lakshman Singh, a local trader, noted that the city has seen a surge in customers seeking electric induction stoves over the last two to three days. However, he highlighted a growing supply gap, stating that they are currently facing a shortage of stock while awaiting fresh deliveries. With demand outstripping supply, numerous orders continue to remain pending in their shop. "For the past two to three days, customers have been coming for electric induction stoves, but supply hasn't been enough; there is a severe shortage of stock. Orders are pending, and as soon as supplies arrive, we sell them to the customers. We are selling at regular prices. We only have one or two pieces now; the shortage remains," Singh told ANI.

"Dinesh Patel, another local trader, reported that their store has completely run out of stock for electric stoves. He noted that they are now sourcing units from other retailers to meet the urgent demand from customers." "I don't have any stock left right now, a large number of customers keep coming. We are buying from retailers or other shops to meet the urgent demand from customers," Patel told ANI.

National Response to Commercial LPG Shortage

Hotels and Restaurants Suspend Operations

Meanwhile, the commercial LPG shortage continues to affect hotels and restaurants nationwide. Hence, due to the shortage, many are forced to suspend operations. The government has formed a three-member committee to address grievances and prioritise domestic LPG supply. The Bangalore Hotels Association released a notice stating, "The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today. Essential services like senior citizens, students, and hospitals rely on it. Immediate action is expected from Union Ministers to resume commercial gas supply."

Authorities Prioritise Domestic Supply

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal witnessed a temporary halt in commercial LPG cylinder distribution. National Vice President of the LPG Association, RK Gupta, confirmed that commercial cylinders have not been issued, except for hospitals and educational institutions. "The next booking will be allowed after a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding, and there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies," he said.

Additionally, industry representatives emphasised that domestic LPG supply remains the top priority. Federation President Chandra Prakash said, "The govt, oil companies, and distributors are focused on domestic cylinders first; essential commercial services like hospitals are prioritised, but supply to restaurants has been temporarily halted."

Supply Chain Reassurances

Due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources The sources said a new consignment of LPG/LNG is expected very soon. "We were in crisis earlier, but today we are not in any crisis of petroleum products. Indian refineries are running at full capacity as they were operating before the Iran-Israel conflict," a source said. (ANI)

