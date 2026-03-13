President Emmanuel Macron Announces Death Of French Soldier In Iraq

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of a French serviceman in a drone attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East, Trend reports.

"Sergeant Major Arnaud Frion of the 7th Alpine Rifles Battalion died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq," the French leader wrote on his X page.

Macron also confirmed that several servicemen were injured in the attack.

Earlier, the drone attack was carried out on a base where Kurdish groups and French forces were jointly located.