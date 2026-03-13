Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Emmanuel Macron Announces Death Of French Soldier In Iraq

President Emmanuel Macron Announces Death Of French Soldier In Iraq


2026-03-13 03:04:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of a French serviceman in a drone attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil amid the ongoing escalations in the Middle East, Trend reports.

"Sergeant Major Arnaud Frion of the 7th Alpine Rifles Battalion died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq," the French leader wrote on his X page.

Macron also confirmed that several servicemen were injured in the attack.

Earlier, the drone attack was carried out on a base where Kurdish groups and French forces were jointly located.

MENAFN13032026000187011040ID1110856257



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search