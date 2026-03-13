Qatar Strengthens Market Monitoring To Ensure Stable Supply Of Goods

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has intensified market monitoring and inspection campaigns to ensure the steady availability of essential goods and maintain price stability across retail outlets, as authorities work to safeguard consumer markets and supply chains.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on X emphasises that these efforts are aimed at preventing unfair pricing practices and ensuring that suppliers continue to provide essential items to meet consumer demand.

Additionally, inspection teams have been deployed to sales outlets and warehouses to verify stock levels, track price movements, and take legal action against any violations that could disrupt market balance.

Officials have also coordinated with major retailers to extend operating hours at several outlets, with dozens of stores now running around the clock to ensure citizens and residents have uninterrupted access to food items, water, and other daily necessities.

Speaking to The Peninsula, retailers say that the measures have helped maintain consumer confidence and smooth supply flows.

“Supply chains are functioning normally, and shelves remain well stocked,” said Ahmed Rahman, a supermarket operations manager in Doha.“Our suppliers continue to deliver on schedule, and demand patterns remain stable as we see customers purchasing what they need without any disruption.”

Market analysts note that the country's diversified import sources and robust logistics network have enabled it to maintain stable supply chains even during periods of regional uncertainty.

“Qatar has invested heavily in food security infrastructure and strategic reserves over the past decade,” said Mansour Ali, an economic analyst in the region.“These systems allow the market to absorb shocks and ensure essential goods continue reaching consumers without major shortages.”

He underscored that government oversight and consumer protection laws play an important role in maintaining fair market practices.

Authorities have warned retailers against hoarding goods or raising prices unfairly, stressing that strict penalties apply to violations. Shoppers across Doha added that the measures have helped reassure residents about the availability of daily necessities.