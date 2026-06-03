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Turkey’s FM to Visit Indonesia for Talks on Trade, Defense
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Indonesia on Wednesday for high-level talks aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, defense, and broader regional security issues, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
According to reports, discussions are expected to focus on strengthening ties across multiple sectors, reflecting what officials described as strong political will from both governments to deepen bilateral relations.
Fidan is expected to highlight opportunities for collaboration in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced industry, and halal food production, with the shared goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.
Reports indicate that he will also review ongoing defense industry cooperation projects and explore potential new areas for partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia.
On the situation in Gaza, Fidan is expected to stress continued coordination between the two countries regarding developments in Palestine and reaffirm efforts to support what both sides describe as a just and lasting peace.
As stated by reports, he will also call for coordinated international action in response to ongoing ceasefire violations in Gaza, developments in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and what Ankara views as continued expansion of Israeli military activity in Lebanon.
The visit is seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Türkiye’s engagement with key partners in Southeast Asia while addressing pressing regional conflicts.
According to reports, discussions are expected to focus on strengthening ties across multiple sectors, reflecting what officials described as strong political will from both governments to deepen bilateral relations.
Fidan is expected to highlight opportunities for collaboration in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced industry, and halal food production, with the shared goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.
Reports indicate that he will also review ongoing defense industry cooperation projects and explore potential new areas for partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia.
On the situation in Gaza, Fidan is expected to stress continued coordination between the two countries regarding developments in Palestine and reaffirm efforts to support what both sides describe as a just and lasting peace.
As stated by reports, he will also call for coordinated international action in response to ongoing ceasefire violations in Gaza, developments in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and what Ankara views as continued expansion of Israeli military activity in Lebanon.
The visit is seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Türkiye’s engagement with key partners in Southeast Asia while addressing pressing regional conflicts.
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