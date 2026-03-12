Juvenile Among Three Held Within Minutes By Delhi Police In Robbery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Friday apprehended three robbers, including one child in conflict with law (CCL), within minutes of a robbery incident and recovered the stolen property along with the scooty used in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh (24) and Bipin (22), along with a CCL, all residents of Ambedkar Basti in Sector-1, R.K. Puram, Delhi. With their apprehension, police recovered the robbed mobile phone, a purse containing cash and important documents, and a scooty used in the commission of the offence.

According to alert night patrolling staff of Police Station R.K. Puram in South West Delhi, the robbery took place on March 11 at around 3.30 a.m. near Vivekanand Marg in Sector-1, R.K. Puram. The complainant, M. Singh, a resident of Munirka Village, works at a restaurant in Kirti Nagar and was returning home on foot from Ring Road near the Hyatt Hotel in Bhikaji Cama Place.

When he reached near a dustbin ahead of the red light in Sector-1, R.K. Puram, three youths riding a light blue scooty approached him, addressing him as“Uncle Ji”. Two of them got down from the vehicle and held the complainant while the third slapped him. The trio then began scuffling with him and forcibly robbed his mobile phone and purse containing cash, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, and ATM cards. During the struggle, the complainant's pants pocket was also torn as he tried to resist the robbers.

The complainant immediately raised an alarm after noticing a police patrol vehicle approaching from the Sector-1 red light and informed the police personnel present in the vehicle -- Head Constable Shashi Kapoor Meena and Constable Parveen Yadav -- about the incident.

Displaying prompt action and alertness, the police officials, along with the complainant, began chasing the accused. Upon noticing the police vehicle, the scooty-borne suspects attempted to flee towards Munirka Flyover, but suddenly changed direction near a T-point and tried to escape towards Sector-1 again.

The police team continued the chase and strategically intercepted the scooty near a taxi stand, around 50-60 metres before the Sector-1 crossing. While attempting to escape, the scooty slipped, causing all three accused to fall on the road and sustain injuries. The police team immediately overpowered and apprehended them on the spot.

During questioning, the accused were identified as Nitesh, Bipin and a juvenile, all residents of Ambedkar Basti, Sector-1, R.K. Puram.

Subsequently, a case under FIR No. 41/2026 was registered at Police Station R.K. Puram under Sections 309(4), 317(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The robbed items were recovered from their possession and seized in accordance with the law, along with the scooty used in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.