'A Million Emiratis Stand As A Wall For 9 Million Residents': Vivek Oberoi On Returning To UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In times of uncertainty, the instinct for many is to retreat to the familiar. For actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, however, returning to the UAE in the middle of regional tension was not simply about logistics, but about the deep sense of belonging he feels towards the land he now proudly calls home.

It was during a recent flight back to Dubai from Mumbai that Oberoi witnessed what he calls the“silent stories” in the eyes of fellow passengers. Shortly after landing, he shared a message on social media that quickly resonated, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and offering reassurance to many navigating a moment of uncertainty.

“You don't run from the place that gave you wings just because the wind gets a little stronger,” he says in an exclusive conversation with Khaleej Times, speaking on the deeper cultural bridges he believes connect India and the UAE - and why, for him, the Emirates is far more than a temporary address.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q: Vivek, you've recently returned to the UAE. Now that you're settled back at home with your family, how are you feeling? Not just as a public figure, but as a father and a resident. And how's your family responding to the ongoing situation?

Vivek Oberoi (VO): There is an old saying: 'The storm does not disturb the fish in the deep sea.' As a father, my first instinct is always to look for the deep water, the place where my children can sleep without the weight of the world on their shoulders.

I remember walking into my home the day I landed back in Dubai. The house was quiet, the sun was setting over the skyline, and my kids were laughing over a board game. At that moment, the regional tension felt like a distant whisper compared to the calm normalcy of Dubai.

My family isn't responding to a crisis because, under the visionary leadership of this nation, there is no crisis in our daily lives. We are living in a sanctuary where the energy is peaceful, the streets are buzzing with business and our companies are adapting and evolving like the UAE always does.

Q: What was the internal conversation you had with yourself before that flight, and what does 'home' mean to you in a moment of uncertainty?

VO: I remember standing at the airport, looking at the departures board, my children's wellbeing tugging at my heart's strings. Then, a thought came to mind: You don't run from the place that gave you wings just because the wind gets a bit strong.

Home isn't a place you visit for the good times and abandon when dark clouds gather. Home is the fortress that makes you brave. And I really didn't want to watch the UAE's resilience from a television screen in Mumbai. I wanted to be on the ground, breathing the same air as the brave people who stand tall here, defiant in the face of hardship.

Q: You mentioned that the flight back was filled with 'silent stories' in people's eyes. As a storyteller, what did that tell you about the resilience of the expat community here?

VO: On that flight, I looked at the faces around me and I didn't see the flickering light of panic. Those 'silent stories' told me that the expat community here has transitioned from being temporary residents to being solid stakeholders. We aren't just passing through, we're rooted in the soil of this land.

We trust the leadership so implicitly that even when the world outside is screaming, we are moving forward with a 'we are in this together' spirit that transcends every border and language, an amalgam of over 200 nationalities that call this land home.

Q: You've mentioned a deep connection to the landscape here. As someone who spent his formative years in India, do you see it as a bridge between the two cultures, especially now?

VO: To answer that, let me take you back to my childhood. I did my schooling in Mayo College, Rajasthan. where I have a vivid memory of watching the Ker Sangri tree thrive. It was a marvel... standing tall and green in the middle of the harshest desert heat, surviving when everything else withered. It was the ultimate symbol of resilience embodying the spirit of the desert people.

Years later, when I moved here, I had a moment of pure revelation. I realised that the Ker Sangri is actually the exact same tree as the Ghaf, the national tree of the UAE.

It hit me then: our bond isn't a modern creation or a diplomatic agreement. It is biological. It is ancient. This tree survives because it is resilient and deep-rooted, perfectly mirroring the spirit of this nation. Seeing it here felt like finding a piece of my own soul in a different soil.

When the stability of the land was being questioned by those looking from the outside, and some influencers living here were pandering to panic, exploiting the crisis for likes and views, how could I stay silent?

Using my voice to share the truth, spreading faith rather than fear is my way of repaying a debt of gratitude to this nation. It is a tribute to a visionary leadership that has never treated me like a guest, but always like a brother.

Q: You've been proactive in calling for unity at a global level. Do you feel that being a prominent public figure carries an unspoken 'moral tax': a duty to speak up when things get tough?

VO: I prefer to call it a 'moral privilege'. Five thousand years ago, long before modern nationhood, our ancestors were trading pearls and textiles across these same waters. The people of India and the UAE have been brothers for millenia, and when you have a history that long, you don't need a reason to speak up for one another.

In times of uncertainty, a voice should be a lighthouse. If I can offer a moment of clarity to someone lost in the chaos of the news cycle, then I've done my job. We cannot fall prey to TRP vultures.

Q: For many film stars, the UAE is a destination for award shows and fancy vacations. For you, it's a business hub and home. Do you think that difference in mindset is why you've felt a different level of responsibility to speak up?

VO: Absolutely. Our company, BNW Developments doesn't just aim to add to the skyline, we want to be part of the soul. My responsibility comes from having skin in the game. While the world speculates, we are building projects and creating jobs.

I'm not a visitor in a hotel suite; I'm a resident of a neighbourhood and a part of the community. That shift from 'tourist' to 'stakeholder' changes everything. You don't just cheer for the UAE; you stand as a shield for it, just as it does for you.

Q: You've also been firm in telling people back in India not to spread fear...

VO: They are mistaking the precision of caution for fear. People abroad see headlines; while we live the reality. They are missing the hero of the story: the UAE leadership. In many parts of the world, a crisis leads to closed doors and division. Here, the leadership opens its arms.

One million Emiratis stand as a protective wall for nine million residents. The UAE Armed Forces protect us all without differentiation. There is no 'us' and 'them', there is only 'one'. People abroad don't realise that we are living in a masterpiece of acceptance.

Q: Amidst the noise and the news cycle, you've maintained a very centred, calm public persona. What are your personal 'mental anchors' or practices that keep you from getting caught up in the panic?

VO: Prayer is the power that takes you from pieces to peace. Where there is faith, there is no fear. I believe a higher power protects us all and I must say, I am also centred because I know the ground I stand on is firm, held together by a leadership that has never wavered. I don't just live in the UAE, I am at home in its strength.

