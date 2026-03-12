ALMAL Real Estate Development Appoints Wyndham Hotels & Resorts For The One By ALMAL Bali Nusa Dua, A Registry Collectio...

ALMAL Real Estate Development announces the appointment of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for The One by ALMAL Bali Nusa Dua, a Registry Collection Hotel, a luxury hospitality destination planned for the prestigious resort enclave of Nusa Dua, Bali.

Conceived as an architectural landmark inspired by Bali's natural beauty and tropical design, The One by ALMAL blends modern luxury with the island's cultural heritage. The project is envisioned as an intimate resort experience featuring elegant design, curated amenities and a hospitality concept in one of Southeast Asia's most sought-after travel destinations.

The property will be part of Registry Collection Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of upscale and luxury hotels located in iconic destinations around the world. The brand brings together independent hotels recognized for their individuality and high design standards, while benefiting from Wyndham's global marketing platforms, reservation systems and the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

“The One by ALMAL Bali Nusa Dua reflects our vision to create hospitality destinations that combine thoughtful architecture, exceptional locations and international brand affiliation,” said Dmytro Starovoitov, Founder at ALMAL Real Estate Development.“Bali remains one of the world's most desirable luxury travel destinations, and this project is designed to deliver a unique hospitality experience in the heart of Nusa Dua.”

Recognized as one of Bali's most exclusive resort areas, Nusa Dua is home to world-class resorts, pristine beaches and championship golf courses attracting travellers from across the globe.

About ALMAL Real Estate Development

ALMAL Real Estate Development is an international developer specializing in high-end residential and hospitality projects in prime global destinations. The company focuses on creating distinctive properties that combine design excellence, strategic locations and long-term value.

About Registry Collection Hotels

Registry Collection Hotels is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' portfolio of luxury and boutique hotels in destinations worldwide. The brand connects independent properties to Wyndham's marketing reach, reservation systems and loyalty ecosystem while preserving each hotel's unique identity.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across more than 95 countries. Through its portfolio of brands and global distribution network, Wyndham provides hotel owners with access to marketing, reservation systems and the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

