Reply SpA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

REPLY: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2025

12.03.2026 / 13:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All economic indicators are positive.

Consolidated turnover of €2,483.6 million (€2,300.5 million in 2024);

EBITDA at €467.6 million (€410.6 million in 2024);

EBIT at €391.7 million (€330.4 million in 2024) Group net profit at €250.9 million (€211.1 million in 2024) Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €1.35 per share. Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2025, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held in first call in Turin on 23 April 2026. The Reply Group closed 2025 with a consolidated turnover of €2,483.6 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to €2,300.5 million in 2024. All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €467.6 million, an increase of 13.9% compared to €410.6 million at December 2024. EBIT, from January to December, was at €391.7 million, which is an increase of 18.5% compared to €330.4 million at December 2024. The Group net profit was at €250.9 million. In 2024, the corresponding value was €211.1 million. Following the results achieved in 2025, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose to the next Shareholders' Meeting a dividend distribution of €1.35 per share, which will be payable on 20 May 2026, with dividend date set on 18 May 2026 (record date 19 May 2026). As at 31 December 2025, the Group's net financial position has been positive at €467.6 million (349.1 million at 31 December 2024). As at 30 September 2025, the net financial position was positive at €423.1 million. “2025 ended on a very positive note for Reply - said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply - Despite an increasingly selective market and a macroeconomic context of general uncertainty, we grew, supported by the solidity of our model – based on a network of highly specialised companies – combined with our ability to turn technological innovation into tangible value for companies.” "Together with our customers - continues Mario Rizzante - we have worked to industrialise and scale the application of artificial intelligence, introducing it into existing processes or helping them to invent new market segments and offerings around it. Today, artificial intelligence is no longer an additional“layer” but is definitively the structural component around which corporate architectures are designed: data platforms, cloud or edge-based applications, automation systems and cybersecurity infrastructures are now being rethought within an AI-centric design, and in some cases are even developed with native agent-based architectures.” "In recent months - concludes Mario Rizzante - we have laid solid foundations to face market conditions that remain extremely competitive. The recent partnerships signed with the leading LLM producers, combined with our well-established relationships with the world's major technology players, not only reaffirm our ongoing commitment to being at the forefront of innovation, but also enable our Group companies to bring to market one of the most comprehensive offerings available today in the field of artificial intelligence applied to vertical business contexts." The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries. Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. Media Contacts

Fabio Zappelli

...

Tel. +39 011 771 1594

IR Contacts

Michael Lueckenkoetter

...

Tel. +49 5241 5009 611

Paolo Capitelli

...

Tel. +39 011 771 1594 March 12, 2026 This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail. 12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

