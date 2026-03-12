Tree Island Steel Announces Full Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel (“Tree Island” or the“Company”) (TSX: TSL) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, revenues, net of freight and distribution, were $32.4 million, compared with $44.8 million in the same period last year. The decline primarily reflected lower U.S. sales volumes due to the ongoing impact of expanded U.S. tariffs on wire and wire products, as well as the Company's strategic withdrawal from certain unprofitable product lines. These factors were partially offset by continued growth in Canadian sales, consistent with the Company's increased focus on domestic markets. For the full year, revenues totaled $161.8 million, down from $207.0 million in 2024. Despite higher average selling prices, gross profit declined to $9.5 million from $11.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreased to $3.0 million from $4.3 million, reflecting lower sales and production volumes. During the year, the Company implemented cost-management initiatives, including a 27% workforce reduction, to mitigate the impact of reduced volumes. “We continue to focus on strengthening our position in the Canadian market as we navigate the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs,” said Nancy Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Tree Island Steel. The Company paid quarterly dividends of $0.015 per share during 2025 and has elected to suspend dividend payments in 2026 in light of ongoing economic uncertainty.

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($'000 unless otherwise stated) December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024* 2025 2024* Revenue 34,312 47,856 170,830 221,111 Freight and distribution costs (1,866 ) (3,018 ) (9,017 ) (14,120 ) Subtotal 32,446 44,838 161,813 206,991 Cost of sales (31,246 ) (43,134 ) (146,845 ) (189,733 ) Depreciation (1,366 ) (1,406 ) (5,518 ) (5,473 ) Gross profit (loss) (166 ) 298 9,450 11,785 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,791 ) (3,455 ) (12,143 ) (13,474 ) Operating Loss (2,957 ) (3,157 ) (2,693 ) (1,689 ) Foreign exchange gain 47 19 200 470 Gain (Loss) on disposition of property, plant and equipment (37 ) 7 (129 ) 7 Other expenses (899 ) - (1,648 ) (44 ) Interest income 84 36 181 452 Financing expenses (679 ) (533 ) (2,354 ) (2,321 ) Loss before income taxes (4,441 ) (3,628 ) (6,443 ) (3,125 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 1,115 185 1,115 (973 ) Net Loss (3,326 ) (3,443 ) (5,328 ) (4,098 ) Net loss per share (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (0.21 ) (0.16 ) Dividends per share 0.015 0.03 0.06 0.12 December 31, December 31, Financial position as at: 2025 2024 Total assets 154,880 168,817 Total non-current financial liabilities 28,073 31,244 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024* 2025 2024* Operating loss (2,957 ) (3,157 ) (2,693 ) (1,689 ) Add back depreciation 1,366 1,406 5,518 5,473 Foreign exchange gain 47 19 200 470 Adjusted EBITDA1 (1,543 ) (1,732 ) 3,025 4,254 *Certain comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been revised to reflect adjustments as described in Financial Note 2.4.

1See definition on Adjusted EBITDA in Section 2 NON-IFRS MEASURES of the December 31, 2025, MD&A.



About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, ToughStrand® and ToughPanel® brand names.

