Canton Fair Time-Saving Guide for International System Integrators: Technical Inventory of Top 5 Source Manufacturers for Intelligent Hotel Systems in Guangzhou

System Integrators have tight schedules. The 2026 Canton Fair is a great chance to check the base hardware of Chinese suppliers. The fair is huge. There are many suppliers. It is very hard to check all the smart systems for a whole building or hotel in just a few days.

Reading product manuals is not enough. Manuals do not show if the hardware works well together or handles heavy use. To lower buying risks and save time, the standard industry practice is to visit the source companies in Guangzhou directly for real tests.

This guide lists the top 5 source manufacturers in Guangzhou. They make and deliver complete hardware for smart hotel systems. This includes smart hotel TV systems, ISP streaming, IoT security, digital meeting audio-video, ballroom lighting and sound, and fiber-optic networks. This list gives technical points and visit guides for buyers who know exactly what they need.

Top 1. FMUSER (Guangzhou Hanting Information Technology Co., Ltd.): Core Supplier of Smart Hotel TV Systems and ISP TV Streaming Broadcast Systems

Recommended Rating: ★★★★★ In global hotel projects, mixing different brands causes system crashes. As a professional supplier of tv system for hotels, FMUSER offers a full-process engineering service. They make all the parts from end to end. This fixes connection problems at the hardware level. Their strong hardware works great in standard star hotels. It also runs perfectly in tough places like cruise ships, hospitals, and prisons. The system is extremely reliable. They also offer ISP TV solutions.







The following is an objective technical teardown of its hotel business line system architecture:

1. Underlying Network Architecture Compatibility and Coaxial to Smart Hotel TV System Solutions Some hotels cannot install new CAT6 or fiber cables quickly. FMUSER helps them upgrade easily. The system uses FMUSER coaxial converters. It changes IP data into RF signals at the headend, or changes old lines into IP data. Integrators can upgrade old analog TVs to digitaltv for hotel solution without breaking walls or running new wires. This saves a lot of money on cables.

2. Headend Core Hardware and Complex Signal Source Processing Mechanisms Global projects have many different TV signals. The FMUSER headend handles and combines all of them easily.



Multi-Source Concurrent Access: The engineering setup uses the FMUSER FBE308 to get encrypted and free satellite signals. It uses the FMUSER FBE304 to get digital terrestrial signals. Then, the FMUSER FBE208 hardware encoder packs these different signals smoothly into network streams for guest rooms.

Core Headend Gateway: The FMUSER FBE700 smart hotel TV system gateway uses a 1U rack design. This single box receives signals, decodes audio and video, and sends out streams. It saves a lot of rack space. Terminal Parsing and Privacy Protection: Guest rooms use the FMUSER FBE013 smart set-top box. Because the parts match, guests only need one FMUSER FBE 015 PLUS remote to control both the TV and the box. Also, the FBE013 hardware clears data automatically. When guests check out, it deletes login details for Netflix and YouTube. This keeps data safe.







3. High-Concurrency Video Stream Stability and Anti-Lag Mechanisms Large hotels have hundreds of rooms. The system must run smoothly when everyone watches TV at the same time.



Anti-Lag Load Balancing: During busy hours, the FMUSER FBE803 PLUS load balancing server shares the work. It makes sure 4K video plays perfectly when hundreds of rooms play movies at once. Stream Fault Tolerance and Redundancy: If an outside signal stops, the FMUSER FBE700 gateway finds the error instantly. It switches to play local videos, so the TV does not show a blue screen. The headend also uses a main and backup FMUSER server setup. This keeps the whole system from crashing.







4. Software Platform (CMS) and Guest Room Digital Revenue Generation The FMUSER CMS manages content. It does more than just TV. It helps hotels make more money.



PMS Integration and Value-Added Services: The system connects smoothly with top PMS like Oracle Opera and Ezee. It shows a welcome message and real-time bills on the TV. It also shows live flight times and accurate Muslim prayer times for Middle East markets. Commercial Revenue Generation: The FMUSER backend lets guests order food. Guests scan a QR code to order meals or room service. Integrators can set up start-up ads and menu banners. This helps hotels sell more food and SPA services.







5. Cross-Border Delivery Stan dards and Systematic Remote Operations and Maintenance Global projects are hard. The company has strict rules for shipping and fixing bugs.



Full-Link Testing Before Shipping: Before they ship, engineers test every FMUSER smart TV server, FBE700 gateway, and FBE013 box. They plug them in and run heavy tests in a fake hotel setup. This makes sure the hardware works the moment integrators plug it in. Cloud Remote Troubleshooting Mechanism: The FMUSER system has a safe cloud tool. If a hotel makes a setup mistake, the tech team can log in from the cloud to fix it. This saves money on plane tickets. They can also update menus and software for hundreds of boxes at the same time.







6 Inspection Suggestions and Contact Information:



Inspection Location: No. 273 West Huangpu Avenue, Tianhe District, Guangzhou (Guangzhou Company Headquarters).

Direct Contact (WhatsApp): +8613922702227. Evaluation Focus: International integrators should visit this Guangzhou office. Test the FMUSER FBE700 gateway with HDMI and FTA satellite signals in person. Watch how the FMUSER FBE013 box plays Netflix and YouTube, and see it delete accounts after logging out.

Top 2. Hikvision: Comprehensive Security Giant Focusing on IoT Perception and Big Data

Recommended Rating: ★★★★ Large hotel projects need a supplier with strong hardware connections. Hikvision focuses on IoT, AI, and big data. They do more than just sell cameras. They use their strong software from big projects like retail, schools, and factories to help hotels. They connect different hotel systems together so data is not lost.

1. Core Security Monitoring and Hardware Matrix (Including Vehicle Scheduling) Hikvision makes a huge range of basic security hardware. They have cameras, recorders, screens, doors, and alarms.



Front-End Collection and Storage: They provide standard HD network cameras (IPC) for hallways, lobbies, and elevators. These cameras watch all day. The data goes to NVR recorders in the server room for safe keeping.

Special Alarms and Display Scheduling: They put thermal cameras in high-risk spots like kitchens and server rooms. If it gets too hot, the system triggers a physical alarm. It sends the video of the danger zone right to the big screen in the security room. This helps guards act fast. Entrance and Vehicle Scheduling Hardware: They provide fingerprint and face scanners for staff doors. For parking, they use License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras and barrier gates. This makes cars move faster.

2. Extension of Smart Home Business to Guest Room IoT Hikvision also brings smart home parts into hotel rooms. They connect smart locks, smart peepholes, and smart lights to the room control system (RCU).



Guest Room Security and Control: Integrators can install smart locks and peepholes for nice rooms. This gives guests great security with face scans and peephole covers. Energy Management: The room system changes lights and air conditioning based on the door lock and body sensors. This makes the room feel cool and saves a lot of power for the hotel.







3. Artificial Intelligence Computing Power and Underlying System Linkage Usually, checking video takes a lot of server power. Hikvision puts AI chips right inside the cameras. The cameras count people in the lobby without making the network slow.



Cross-Border Analysis and Scheduling: Cameras can see if people go into closed areas, like pools at night. This helps managers know where to send guards. Cross-System Fire Linkage: With the big data platform, integrators can link systems together. If a fire alarm rings, the system cuts power to normal plugs. It unlocks the doors, turns on escape lights, and helps people get out safely.







4. Engineering Inspection Suggestions



Inspection Location: 12th Floor, East Tower, Building A3, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center (Guangzhou Company Exhibition Headquarters). Evaluation Focus: International integrators should call ahead. Check the security software platform in person. Test how fast the cameras, doors, and alarms work together. Ask to test the smart tools in a fake hotel room. Check if the AI cameras read license plates and faces well in bad light.

Top 3. ITC (Guangdong Baolun Electronics Co., Ltd.): Source Manufacturer of Full Series Audio, Video, and Optoelectronic Systems for Hotels

Recommended Rating: ★★★★ For big hotel ballrooms and meeting rooms, mixing audio and video brands causes big problems. The cords do not match, the video is slow, and the sound breaks. ITC makes all the audio, video, and lighting hardware themselves. Using one brand fixes these crashes. The system works great even when the room is packed.

1 Meeting Audio-Visual and Physical Hardware Matrix ITC has hardware for every type of meeting room.



Full-Scenario Meeting Terminals: They provide digital microphones that block phone signals. They have touch screens that pop up from the table. For global calls, the system connects easily to video meeting setups.

Visual and Back-End Sound Reinforcement Architecture: For big ballrooms, they build indoor LED screens with no gaps. They also provide big amplifiers and line array speakers. This makes the sound clear and loud everywhere in the room. Process Recording Hardware: For secret meetings, they install a special recording box. It saves the video and audio from many cameras safely on the network.







2 Environment and Architectural Lighting Engineering ITC does more than just meetings.



Indoor and Outdoor Optoelectronic Systems: They make stage lights for ballrooms using the standard DMX512 code. Integrators can also use ITC hardware to light up the outside of the hotel and the gardens. Emergency and Daily Broadcast Network: They provide IP speakers for hallways, lobbies, and rooms. The speakers play normal background music. But if there is a fire alarm, it switches to the emergency warning right away.







3 Scheduling and Central Control Management Platform



Underlying Signal Routing and Switching: ITC uses a smart IP network tool instead of old, big switch boxes. This tool turns video and audio from any room into IP data. It sends the video anywhere in the hotel quickly and controls big screen walls. Unified Control and Conference Scheduling Software: Staff can run all lights and sound from one wireless touch pad. For huge events, ITC has a cloud tool to help manage seats, check-ins, and meeting times perfectly.







4 Inspection Suggestions



Inspection Location: No. 56 Nanli East Road, Shiqi Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou (Guangzhou Company Headquarters Building). Evaluation Focus: International integrators should call ahead. Test the pop-up screens by opening big files on many screens at once to see if the network crashes. Ask the tech team to show how fast the video switches on the IP tool, and check if the stage lights react instantly to the touch pad.

Top 4. JianFan (Guangzhou Jianfan Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.): Source Manufacturer of Ballroom Audio, Light, Electricity, and Space Engineering

Recommended Rating: ★★★★ JianFan is not a standard hardware maker. They focus on complex space engineering. They help build high-end multi-purpose halls and wedding ballrooms. They sell the hardware and do the full-process engineering service. They put sound, light, electricity, and moving stage parts together. They help integrators with design, setup, wiring, tuning, and fixing. This solves hard stage programming problems for standard integrators.







1 Visual and Physical Mechanical Architecture



Space Visual Setup: Integrators can buy bright, seamless indoor LED screens. JianFan also adds 3D/5D projection hardware to make the ballroom look real and amazing. Space Motion Transmission: They provide heavy lifting platforms, moving screen tracks, and smart trusses. All moving parts plug into the network so the system moves them exactly on time.







2 Field Environment and Lighting Scheduling Integration



Acoustic and Optical Matrix: They set up stage lights using DMX512 codes. For sound, engineers measure the room to place the speakers perfectly. This stops bad echoes in big rooms. Global Protocol Unified Control: Because different machines use different codes, JianFan puts in one smart control box. Hotel staff can tap one button on a screen to turn on the exact lights and sound they need instantly.







3 Inspection Suggestions



Inspection Location: Guangzhou Liangfan Holiday Hotel (Or another real completed project given by the Guangzhou company). Evaluation Focus: Do not just look at a product room. International integrators should visit a real working hotel. Listen for loud noises when the stage moves. Check the wire work. Tap the smart screen and see if the lights and stage move fast without lagging.

Top 5. VSOL (Guangzhou V-Solution Telecommunication Technology Co., Ltd.): Underlying Hardware Source Manufacturer of All-Optical Network and Communication Access

Recommended Rating: ★★★★ Modern hotels have too many smart devices. Old CAT5 or CAT6 copper wires run out of space and cannot go far. VSOL makes the base hardware for fiber networks from start to finish. They make hardware for many big global brands. Their strong hardware is used in hotels, government networks, big offices, hospitals, schools, and major ISP internet rooms all over the world.







1 PON Architecture and Photoelectric Conversion Hardware Matrix Integrators can buy all the fiber hardware from VSOL.



Central Office and Optical Network Terminals: They provide big OLT units for the main server room. They provide small ONU fiber boxes for guest rooms or offices. Routing Switching and Photoelectric Conversion: They offer strong ethernet switches to handle massive data. They make tough industrial switches for hot or bad areas. They also sell all kinds of SFP modules and fiber converters.

2 Network Solutions and Multi-Scenario Topology Design VSOL helps plan the fiber layout.



Guest Room and LAN Nodes: In nice hotels, they run one tiny fiber wire straight into the room (FTTR). One ONU box handles the Wi-Fi, the hospital tv systems video, and the phone calls. Park and Residential Sinking Solutions: For huge buildings, the system sends fiber right to the desks (FTTO) or homes (FTTH). This saves a lot of space in the walls and costs less than thick wires.







3 Inspection Suggestions



Inspection Location: Science City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou (Guangzhou Company Headquarters and Production Base). Evaluation Focus: International integrators should walk into the factory. Look at how they build the industrial switches and OLT boxes. Ask the tech team to push maximum data through the ONU boxes in the lab. Check if the boxes get too hot or drop data.

For international system integrators coming to the 2026 Canton Fair, the massive amount of information can be confusing. Reading manuals will not protect you from connection crashes or bad hardware in global projects. Real technical checks must happen in a quiet server room with heavy stress tests.







The 5 source companies listed here make great hardware. Together, they form the complete technology stack for modern smart hotels:



Underlying Physical Data Infrastructure: VSOL provides the fiber network hardware to move huge data smoothly.

Physical Space Security Control: Hikvision provides AI cameras and links the fire alarms.

Guest Room Digital Interactive Core: FMUSER provides the gateway and tv hospitality solutions to send video and help hotels make money.

Public Audio-Visual and Meeting Scheduling: ITC provides the meeting screens and IP video routing. Heavy Space Scenography Engineering: JianFan handles the stage lights, sound, and moving parts for big ballrooms.

Final Schedule Advice: These 5 core companies are all in Guangzhou (Tianhe, Panyu, Huangpu, and Mega Center). They are only about 20 minutes by car from the Canton Fair Exhibition Hall. The traffic is very easy.

It is strongly recommended to save time during your trip. Book a visit right now via WhatsApp +8613922702227 or call them. Take a taxi straight to their headquarters or labs. Ask their engineers to push massive data through the local network. Touch the hardware and see if it connects well and runs without crashing. This is the smartest way to stop project risks during your 2026 China buying trip!

