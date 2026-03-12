MANHATTAN, NY - Divorce in New York raises complex questions about property, custody, support, and procedure that can significantly affect the financial and personal lives of everyone involved. Manhattan divorce attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) provides comprehensive guidance to families navigating both contested and uncontested divorces filed in the New York County Supreme Court.

According to Manhattan divorce attorney Ryan Besinque, New York recognizes both no-fault and fault-based grounds for divorce under Domestic Relations Law § 170, with the no-fault standard, requiring only that the marriage has broken down irretrievably for at least six months, accounting for the overwhelming majority of filings today. New York was the last state in the nation to adopt no-fault divorce when it amended the statute in 2010, and this option allows both parties to move forward without assigning blame, reducing conflict and legal costs. "Choosing the right grounds and understanding the procedural requirements from the outset sets the tone for the entire case," Besinque explains. "Mistakes early in the process can cause delays that compound financial and emotional strain."

Manhattan divorce attorney Ryan Besinque notes that the difference between contested and uncontested divorce has significant practical consequences for timeline and expense. Uncontested divorces, where both spouses agree on all terms, can often be finalized within a few months once paperwork is correctly submitted to the New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street. Contested matters involving disputed property, custody, or support frequently take a year or more and require discovery, preliminary conferences, and potentially a trial before a judge.

New York's equitable distribution framework under DRL § 236B governs how marital assets are divided, and equitable does not mean equal. Courts weigh factors including the income and property of each spouse, the duration of the marriage, the age and health of both parties, and the need for a custodial parent to remain in the marital home. For complex estates involving real estate, retirement accounts, or business interests, professional valuation may be required. Besinque advises clients to approach property division with a clear understanding of what qualifies as separate versus marital property, since commingling separate assets with marital funds can change their classification entirely.

Spousal maintenance is calculated under a formula-based approach outlined in DRL § 236B, with duration tied to the length of the marriage, generally 15 to 30 percent of the marriage length for unions under 15 years, increasing proportionally for longer marriages, subject to judicial discretion. Child custody and support are governed by the best interests of the child standard and the Child Support Standards Act under DRL § 240, which applies a percentage of combined parental income based on the number of children. "When children are involved, the decisions made during divorce have lasting effects on family relationships," Besinque notes. "Protecting parental rights requires both careful legal strategy and genuine attention to the child's needs."

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque handles divorce cases throughout Manhattan and all five boroughs, as well as Westchester County and Nassau County. The firm manages every stage of the process from initial filing and service through negotiation, mediation, and, when necessary, trial.

Court filing fees in Manhattan divorce cases commonly total $335, covering the index number ($210), Request for Judicial Intervention ($95), and Note of Issue ($30), with additional costs for service of process typically ranging from $100 to $200. Attorney fees vary considerably based on whether the divorce is contested or uncontested, the complexity of the assets, and whether custody is disputed. Fee waivers are available for those who qualify by filing a poor person's affidavit with the court.

Families in Manhattan facing divorce, whether contested or uncontested, benefit from consulting an experienced attorney before making decisions about filing, settlement offers, or custody arrangements that may be difficult to modify later.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based family law firm dedicated to divorce, custody, support, and related domestic relations matters. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, admitted in both New York and California, the firm represents clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Westchester County, and Nassau County. For a free consultation, call (929) 251-4477.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: