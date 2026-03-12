Hosted By Department Of Government Enablement, 9Th Abu Dhabi Leadership Forum Advances Talent-Driven Public Sector Transformation

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 9 March 2026 – The ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Leadership Forum, hosted by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), brought together more than 180 government officials to deepen cross-departmental collaboration and accelerate a collective, talent-driven transformation of Abu Dhabi's public sector.

Held under the theme Unlocking Performance Through Human Capital, the Forum marked the government's first major leadership gathering since the enactment of the Human Resources Law No. (08) of 2025, which came into effect on 1 January 2026. The event served as a key platform to champion the law's core priorities: strengthening a merit-based culture, enabling flexible career pathways, and positioning the Abu Dhabi Government as an employer of choice for high-performing talent. These priorities are supported by DGE's integrated digital HR platforms and workforce analytics systems, which enable real-time talent management and performance monitoring across government entities.

His Excellency Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of DGE, said: "Public service is both a responsibility to our community and an opportunity to make a tangible difference. With the new HR Law now in effect, we have a strong framework to attract, develop, and retain top talent by offering impactful learning opportunities, accelerated growth pathways, and genuine work-life balance.

"Through the Abu Dhabi Leadership Forum, we are reinforcing a culture where leaders actively invest in their people, create space for learning and translate development into measurable impact. This is how we elevate performance across government and build the capabilities needed for the future."

Opening the Forum, DGE leadership emphasised that the new legislation represents more than a regulatory update; it is a strategic enabler for the government of the future – one that is AI-native, anticipatory and powered by a digitally confident workforce, supported by unified digital platforms, advanced data capabilities and smart government services developed and coordinated by DGE as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy. Leaders committed to the Talent Nurturing Pledge, signalling a shift from cultivating a learning mindset to demonstrating learning impact through daily leadership actions.

"When leaders model growth, recognise progress and empower teams to learn and grow through real work, we build confidence and a stronger sense of higher purpose in public service. We are spearheading a shift towards a workforce that is adaptable, resilient, and ready to deliver on the promise of a future-ready Abu Dhabi."

The Forum, which was attended by 71 Directors General and 113 Executive Directors, featured a keynote fireside discussion with global experts and Abu Dhabi Government leaders. It shared practical approaches grounded in behavioural science, performance research and data-driven management. Conversations highlighted that meritocracy is shaped less by policy and more by everyday leadership behaviour, from how decisions are made to how progress is recognised.

Forum participants also took part in interactive sessions focused on decision-making, adaptability, and cross-sector collaboration. Leaders explored practical techniques for integrating coaching, real-time feedback and capability-building into routine management conversations, supported by digital tools that track progress and reinforce accountability. Sessions also highlighted how personalised development platforms such as Tomouh, an AI-supported app that provides tailored learning journeys for all government employees, can align individual growth with organisational priorities.

The Abu Dhabi Leadership Forum forms part of DGE's wider efforts to strengthen leadership effectiveness across government and embed consistent practices that support sustained performance. The Forum builds on growing momentum across government, with thousands of employees engaged in AI learning, digital upskilling, and capability-building initiatives.

