Dubai Culture Brings Ramadan Traditions To The Screen With New Animated Series 'Badr Al Musahar'

Produced in collaboration with Haider Mohammed in support of the Season of Wulfa A sci-fi twist on Emirati heritage, the 15-episode series brings the spirit of traditional neighbourhood life to a new generation.

Dubai, UAE, 10 March 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched a new animated series that reimagines one of the holy month's most cherished traditions for today's audiences. Produced in collaboration with Emirati director Haider Mohammed, 'Badr Al Musahar' centres on the Musahar, a figure who once walked the neighbourhoods before dawn during Ramadan to wake residents for Suhoor, blending science fiction with the warmth of community and belonging.

Falling under the Season of Wulfa, an initiative that celebrates family bonds and cultural occasions, the programme is part of the wider Ramadan in Dubai campaign. For the Authority, it represents another step in building an environment where animation and visual storytelling can thrive, opening doors for Emirati talent to bring homegrown stories to the screen and adding to the momentum of the emirate's creative industries.

The series follows Badr, a young boy who lives with his parents in a settlement on the Moon. As Ramadan begins, he returns to his neighbourhood in Dubai to stay at his grandmother's house, determined to revive the role of the Musahar, once performed by his grandfather, who was the last to carry on the custom in the city. Using his grandfather's tabila (drum), lantern, and khaizrana (bamboo cane), Badr gathers the local children to chant traditional songs together, capturing the spirit of Ramadan and the warmth of the Emirati community.

Comprising 15 episodes, the show will be broadcast on Dubai Culture's official YouTube channel. Designed to engage viewers of all ages, it reflects the Authority's vision of Ramadan as a season of closeness and togetherness. The production also shines a light on the Musahar as an authentic symbol embedded in collective memory, revisiting its social role through a contemporary lens that resonates with younger audiences.

Beyond the storyline, the episodes recreate the atmosphere of the Dubai freej, the traditional neighbourhood at the heart of Emirati communal life, capturing its distinctive character, dialects, and sense of belonging. It underscores the importance of balancing authenticity and progress, presenting traditions in a modern way that ensures their continuity as a fundamental part of the UAE's cultural fabric.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of animation inspired by local heritage in connecting younger generations with their roots. She noted that productions like 'Badr Al Musahar' have a unique ability to bring the stories and social values of the Season of Wulfa to life for new audiences.

Al Suwaidi added: "This series is a valuable addition to the local creative landscape, showcasing the capabilities of Emirati talent in producing content that draws from the traditions of the holy month and reintroduces them in a way that emphasises local identity and social cohesion. This aligns with Dubai Culture's mandate to support the animation industry as part of the wider arts ecosystem, while continuing to nurture writers, directors, and content creators. Through such initiatives, we reinforce Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent, conveying meaningful messages that strengthen national pride among future generations."

Tuesday, March 10, 2026